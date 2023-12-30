The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi

Pulse Picks Hassan Ali, Waihiga Mwaura and 17 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023
19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023

In the media world, 2023 witnessed a significant reshuffling of talent as journalists and presenters made bold moves, crossing over to new stations and bringing their unique flair to fresh audiences.

Recommended articles

These transitions have sparked curiosity and conversations among viewers and readers alike. Here's a glimpse into the notable personalities who embarked on new journeys in the media landscape this year.

The year began with a mass exodus of presenters from Standard Media Group to other stations. One notable departure was that of renowned sports commentator Hassan Ali, who left the station to join the new kid on the block, Radio 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Pwani FM presenter was also another departure who left the Mombasa-Road based media house for Cape Media-owned Radio 47.

Billy Miya was not going to leave and not tag along with his co-host Mbaruk Mwalimu. Mbaruk, who co-hosted the drive show with Miya, also packed up and left Radio Maisha for Radio 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

The versatile presenter was among the other notable presenters who left Radio Maisha to join Radio 47 for the Morning Show, which he also hosted on Radio Maisha.

Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe
Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe Pulse Live Kenya

Known as Mhakiki wa Soka, the football commentator left Radio Jambo, which he had called home for over a decade, to join the Radio 47 sports desk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly the head of Radio on Media Max-owned Milele FM, Alex Mwakideu, who has a lengthy media career, left the Kijabe Street-based media house to join Radio 47, where he co-hosts the morning show.

The Swahili sports reporter and anchor first left KTN to join TV47 before he was poached by British Broadcaster BBC.

Indimuli previously served as a news anchor at KTN News, where he hosted programs such as Inside Politics and delivered prime-time news. He joined the station in September 2021, replacing Ben Kitili.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV's Fred Indimuli. Fred Indimuli quits hosting Day Break on Citizen TV.
Citizen TV's Fred Indimuli. Fred Indimuli quits hosting Day Break on Citizen TV. ece-auto-gen

Indimuli was later poached from KTN to join TV47, where he leads the editorial department.

The experienced broadcast journalist with over six years in the media industry joined TV47 at the same time the station relaunched on Tuesday, July 18.

The move marked a comeback to national television screens for her, having joined BBC on September 23, 2021, just three days after she announced her departure from China Global Television Network (CGTN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Maringa, who is almost clocking 10 years in the media industry, left KTN News, where he started as an intern, to join TV47, where he also anchors prime-time news.

The former Citizen TV presenter is arguably TV47's biggest signing so far.

At his new home, his first away from Citizen TV, he began hosting a new show dubbed 'Wabebe Xperience.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Willis Raburu
Media personality Willis Raburu Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Raburu was appointed Director of Digital Services and Innovations at Cape Media, a role that will see him directly report to the CEO.

The beautiful TV presenter began at KBC before she moved to the now-shutdown Switch TV.

TV47 poached Limukii in August 2022, during the same month of intense media coverage of the August 9 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limukii announced her departure from TV47 and is now set to start at CNBC Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

The former KTN News presenter ditched the media house he began as an intern to join Nation Media Group as a presenter on Nation FM's morning show.

The sassy radio and TV presenter quit NRG Radio and NTV, where she had shows, to join Citizen TV, where she took over the helm of the '10 over 10' show.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Azeezah Hashim
Media personality Azeezah Hashim Media personality Azeezah Hashim Pulse Live Kenya

It was an emotional farewell when Waihiga Mwaura announced his departure from Citizen TV.

Mwaura, who started as a sports presenter on the station, joined British Broadcaster BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwambox, who has built an edge in the media and entertainment space, was among the first persons to leave Standard Media Group.

The former Vybz Radio morning show host joined Kiss FM, where she steers the Breakfast Show.

TV reporter Sharon Barang’a, on Wednesday, July 5, announced that she had joined China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa, days after she left TV47.

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a
Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The former Radio Maisha newsreader left the media house teary to join rival Radio 47.

The former Radio Maisha programs controller quit the place she had worked for years to join Radio 47.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kimani Mbugua offers apology, explains his recent activities that alarmed fans

Kimani Mbugua offers apology, explains his recent activities that alarmed fans

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Nick Cannon was busy this holiday season. See how he managed to make time for his kids — most of them, at least.

Nick Cannon was busy this holiday season. See how he managed to make time for his kids — most of them, at least.

24 of the most daring looks celebrities wore in 2023

24 of the most daring looks celebrities wore in 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Stormzy songs make Obama’s favorite music of 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Stormzy songs make Obama’s favorite music of 2023

Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Film-maker Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one