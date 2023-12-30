19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

These transitions have sparked curiosity and conversations among viewers and readers alike. Here's a glimpse into the notable personalities who embarked on new journeys in the media landscape this year.

Hassan Ali

The year began with a mass exodus of presenters from Standard Media Group to other stations. One notable departure was that of renowned sports commentator Hassan Ali, who left the station to join the new kid on the block, Radio 47.

Billy Miya

The former Pwani FM presenter was also another departure who left the Mombasa-Road based media house for Cape Media-owned Radio 47.

Mbaruk Mwalimu

Billy Miya was not going to leave and not tag along with his co-host Mbaruk Mwalimu. Mbaruk, who co-hosted the drive show with Miya, also packed up and left Radio Maisha for Radio 47.

Emmanuel Mwashumbe

The versatile presenter was among the other notable presenters who left Radio Maisha to join Radio 47 for the Morning Show, which he also hosted on Radio Maisha.

Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe Pulse Live Kenya

Fred Arocho

Known as Mhakiki wa Soka, the football commentator left Radio Jambo, which he had called home for over a decade, to join the Radio 47 sports desk.

Alex Mwakideu

Formerly the head of Radio on Media Max-owned Milele FM, Alex Mwakideu, who has a lengthy media career, left the Kijabe Street-based media house to join Radio 47, where he co-hosts the morning show.

Ahmed Bahajj

The Swahili sports reporter and anchor first left KTN to join TV47 before he was poached by British Broadcaster BBC.

Fred Indimuli

Indimuli previously served as a news anchor at KTN News, where he hosted programs such as Inside Politics and delivered prime-time news. He joined the station in September 2021, replacing Ben Kitili.

Indimuli was later poached from KTN to join TV47, where he leads the editorial department.

Grace Kuria

The experienced broadcast journalist with over six years in the media industry joined TV47 at the same time the station relaunched on Tuesday, July 18.

The move marked a comeback to national television screens for her, having joined BBC on September 23, 2021, just three days after she announced her departure from China Global Television Network (CGTN).

George Maringa

Maringa, who is almost clocking 10 years in the media industry, left KTN News, where he started as an intern, to join TV47, where he also anchors prime-time news.

Willis Raburu

The former Citizen TV presenter is arguably TV47's biggest signing so far.

At his new home, his first away from Citizen TV, he began hosting a new show dubbed 'Wabebe Xperience.'

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Raburu was appointed Director of Digital Services and Innovations at Cape Media, a role that will see him directly report to the CEO.

Flora Limukii

The beautiful TV presenter began at KBC before she moved to the now-shutdown Switch TV.

TV47 poached Limukii in August 2022, during the same month of intense media coverage of the August 9 general elections.

Limukii announced her departure from TV47 and is now set to start at CNBC Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

Brian Aseli

The former KTN News presenter ditched the media house he began as an intern to join Nation Media Group as a presenter on Nation FM's morning show.

Azeezah Hashim

The sassy radio and TV presenter quit NRG Radio and NTV, where she had shows, to join Citizen TV, where she took over the helm of the '10 over 10' show.

Media personality Azeezah Hashim Pulse Live Kenya

Waihiga Mwaura

It was an emotional farewell when Waihiga Mwaura announced his departure from Citizen TV.

Mwaura, who started as a sports presenter on the station, joined British Broadcaster BBC.

Kwambox

Kwambox, who has built an edge in the media and entertainment space, was among the first persons to leave Standard Media Group.

The former Vybz Radio morning show host joined Kiss FM, where she steers the Breakfast Show.

Sharon Baranga

TV reporter Sharon Barang’a, on Wednesday, July 5, announced that she had joined China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa, days after she left TV47.

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a Pulse Live Kenya

Beatrice Maganga

The former Radio Maisha newsreader left the media house teary to join rival Radio 47.

Lynda Oriaso