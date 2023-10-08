The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

Amos Robi

Every thing changed when he and some friends were involved in a road accident that left his leg badly injured.

Rapper Jimwat
Rapper Jimwat

Addictions, whether they involve substances or behaviours, can be incredibly challenging to overcome.

Recommended articles

Breaking free from the grasp of addiction often requires a combination of assistance, discipline, and a strong willingness to change.

For Kenyan rapper Jimwat, his battle with alcohol addiction took a significant turn after a life-altering wake-up call in 2014.

Jimwat's relationship with alcohol had become deeply ingrained in his life, but everything changed when he and some friends were involved in a road accident that left his leg badly injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a turning point that prompted him to reevaluate his choices and ultimately make the courageous decision to quit drinking.

Rapper Jimwat
Rapper Jimwat Rapper Jimwat Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview on the Iko Nini Podcast, Jimwat candidly shared the pivotal moment that led to his transformation: "I decided to make changes in my life, around 2014.

"At the time, I used to think I was in control, but after being involved in a road accident, I had to change. When you are partying, you never feel like it's a lot until you take a check of your life. The accident left me with a shattered leg, and I had to go back to my mum's place," Jimwat said.

Despite his initial determination to quit drinking, Jimwat soon realized that breaking free from alcohol's grip was more mentally challenging than he had anticipated. He described the mental hurdles he faced after quitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quitting alcohol affects you mentally. It was a journey because my body had been conditioned to alcohol.

"My brain was not in a good place as I had stopped drinking immediately. I went to a rehab center on Thika Road, and the rules in rehab kept me grounded. I stayed in rehab for three months," he noted.

Rapper Jimwat
Rapper Jimwat Rapper Jimwat Pulse Live Kenya

However, Jimwat's path to recovery was not without setbacks. He candidly admitted to relapsing, which saw him back in rehab again.

"I started chewing and using other stuff, but I never used hard drugs. That is what landed me in rehab for a second time," he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, amidst the challenges and relapses, Jimwat found strength and motivation in fatherhood. The responsibility of being a parent helped him refocus his priorities and provided the inspiration he needed to continue his battle against alcoholism.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Pulse winners gala, Cebbie Koks advise amidst Akothee's marriage debate & more

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Pulse winners gala, Cebbie Koks advise amidst Akothee's marriage debate & more

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a blasts congregant for making request after tithing Sh500

Pastor Ng'ang'a blasts congregant for making request after tithing Sh500

Akothee loses Sh500K from her account in 2 days, vows to storm bank

Akothee loses Sh500K from her account in 2 days, vows to storm bank

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Watch Akothee joke on dating during meeting with tycoon Mwenda Thuranira

Watch Akothee joke on dating during meeting with tycoon Mwenda Thuranira

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

Flaqo tackles Kibe's criticism after buying girlfriend Keranta a car

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child