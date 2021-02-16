Referring to themselves as the modern-day Alejandro and Lerato, Julie Gichuru was all smiles on Valentine’s Day sharing secrets to her long-lasting marriage. 22 years is definitely not a walk in the park and she tells us how she has been happy this long.

Julie urges that friendship and respect is most important to any relationship and celebrating romance should not be placed as a priority on Valentine’s Day; as you can do that everyday with your loved one.

The former Citizen TV news anchor advises that Valentine’s Day should not be a day to indulge in material things because that does not matter in the long run.

She also encourages couples to remember to laugh together, pray together and understand each other whilst emphasizing on respecting, supporting and encouraging each other.

Julie Gichuru with her Husband Tony Gichuru

22 years of love

“22 years of love 🙏🤩. It's not about a day of romance or material things.

It is about friendship and respect. Laughing together. Praying together. Understanding each other, well. Supporting and encouraging each other. Comforting and strengthening each other. Respecting each other. ❤ Love is not static, it is a continuous series of actions that feed a state of being.

Wishing you deep and lasting LOVE ❤❤❤ Happy Love Day!” wrote Julie Gichuru.

This is evidenced two years ago when she came under fire about tweeting on the elections claiming that she preferred a peaceful election to a credible one. Her husband, Tony, was there by her side as she thanked him for always making her laugh despite it all.

Julie Gichuru

Respect

In 2017, Julie shared that she holds huge respect for her husband, “Let me say something else. I love and respect my husband. In my home, my husband is the king. He will come home and feel happy and feel comfortable and he will make me feel like a queen. If you are in a family where two people are not getting along, sometimes the difficult decision, especially for children is to say maybe we don’t jump maybe we need to step back.”

Julie closes her post by advising that couples should always comfort and strengthen each other during trying times and that, “love is not static but a continuous series of actions that feed a state of being. Wishing you deep and lasting love.”

We couldn’t agree more, Julie.