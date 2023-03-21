4 professions that you should not date according to Oga Obinna

Speaking on Kiss FM during the Morning Kiss Show, Obinna stated that people should avoid dating the following professions.

Teachers

According to Obinna, people should avoid dating teachers because they will always punish you unless you are into such games then maybe you can opt to have them in your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Resource persons

Oga mentioned also that HRs should be avoided at all costs because as he claimed that it is difficult to ascertain if they are real to you or not.

"The ones that you really need to watch out for are the Human Resource persons. If you are dating anybody who works as a Human Resource, the problem with such people is that you will never know if they are real or not.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"They will smile with you today while planning to fire you tomorrow. They can even smile at you right now while they have already drafted your firing letter. You could be in a relationship with HR but they have already hired your replacement," Obinna said.

Insurance agents

The presenter also talked about insurance agents because you will never know what they are planning to do with your life 'cover'.

He added that such people will always look at you while they have already made plans on when they can 'dispose of' you.

Comedians

ADVERTISEMENT

Oga Obinna said that comedians are very beautiful people but they like being applauded and seen and hence you can't date such a person while expecting that you will be the only one who will applaud them.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Comedians, very beautiful people like slay queens and models and they like being seen and applauded. You can't date such a person and expect that you will be the only one to applaud or see him/her," Obinna stated.

Obinna's preference

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna however settled on one profession that he thought a person should date. The presenter stated that police officers are what people should look for when it comes to dating because they know how to handle their loved ones with care.