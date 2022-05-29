RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

Amos Robi

Obinna has been holding a grudge against his father after being kicked out

Comedian Oga Obinna
Comedian Oga Obinna

Comedian and Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna has opened up on his strained relationship with his father.

Obinna who rarely talks about his parents said he would love for his mum to remain unknown to the public and that he prefers talking about his father.

“I have spoken a lot about Obinna’s dad but I rarely talk about Obinna’s mum, I want Obinna’s mum to remain a mystery,” he stated.

Obinna who did not see eye to eye with his father for many years revealed that he had mended things but the relationship went south again and that they are not in good terms at the moment.

“We are not talking again, I'm the type of person who holds grudges for many years and when he kicked me out of his home I held that grudge,” Obinna stated.

Comedian Oga Obinna
Comedian Oga Obinna

When things were good between them, Obinna built his dad a house and bought him a car.

“A situation happened in the family WhatsApp group, and he came guns blazing towards me. I was not the one with the mistake, and he had heard stories from one side. I listened to the voice note and tried to explain to him what had happened. I even told him I was trying to remedy the situation, but he continued unloading and I also unloaded and told him off,” Obina explained.

Obinna revealed that the situation pushed him away from his father, noting that he is focusing on his own life.

Comedian Oga Obinna gifts himself brand new car
Comedian Oga Obinna gifts himself brand new car

“It was very bad and I was like ‘everybody back to their corner, don’t call me and don’t talk to me’. So I decided to cut him off again and focus on my life. I blocked and exited the group, and we are back to where we began,” Obinna said.

The comedian has previously spoken about his serious life struggles that took him to dark places in his life but advised others not to allow the pressures of life to weigh them down.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

