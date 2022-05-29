Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

Obinna who rarely talks about his parents said he would love for his mum to remain unknown to the public and that he prefers talking about his father.

“I have spoken a lot about Obinna’s dad but I rarely talk about Obinna’s mum, I want Obinna’s mum to remain a mystery,” he stated.

Obinna who did not see eye to eye with his father for many years revealed that he had mended things but the relationship went south again and that they are not in good terms at the moment.

“We are not talking again, I'm the type of person who holds grudges for many years and when he kicked me out of his home I held that grudge,” Obinna stated.

When things were good between them, Obinna built his dad a house and bought him a car.

“A situation happened in the family WhatsApp group, and he came guns blazing towards me. I was not the one with the mistake, and he had heard stories from one side. I listened to the voice note and tried to explain to him what had happened. I even told him I was trying to remedy the situation, but he continued unloading and I also unloaded and told him off,” Obina explained.

Obinna revealed that the situation pushed him away from his father, noting that he is focusing on his own life.

“It was very bad and I was like ‘everybody back to their corner, don’t call me and don’t talk to me’. So I decided to cut him off again and focus on my life. I blocked and exited the group, and we are back to where we began,” Obinna said.