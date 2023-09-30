The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

Miriam Mwende

27 years after Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas, U.S. police on Friday arrested 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis on murder charges.

Duane Keith Davis arrested on September 29, 2023 for 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur
Duane Keith Davis arrested on September 29, 2023 for 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Close to three decades since Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas, police have made an arrest of his suspected killer.

Recommended articles

Duane Keith Davis, nicknamed 'Keffe D', was indicted by a jury in connection to the rapper's murder and was arrested on Friday, September 29, 2023.

News of the arrest has been received positively, with Tupac's family terming it as a pivotal moment.

"The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sekyiwa Shakur at the unveiling of Tupac's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023 [Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images]
Sekyiwa Shakur at the unveiling of Tupac's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023 [Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images] Sekyiwa Shakur at the unveiling of Tupac's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023 [Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images] Pulse Live Kenya

"His life and death matter, and should not go unsolved or unrecognised, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts," his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur posted after the arrest.

On the night Tupac was shot in 1996, he was supposed to record a track with the Henchmen artist Little Shawn. [Image: Al Pereira/Getty Images]
On the night Tupac was shot in 1996, he was supposed to record a track with the Henchmen artist Little Shawn. [Image: Al Pereira/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

READ: Diddy tells Jay-Z ‘You filled them shoes’ after 2Pac and Biggie died

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1998, two years after Shakur died, Keffe D confirmed to TV reporters that he had been in the vehicle with the person who shot Tupac.

In 2018, he also appeared in Netflix documentary 'Unsolved' discussing details around his involvement with music industry players as a gangster.

After releasing his memoir 'Compton Street Legend' in 2019, Keffe D also confessed to acquiring the gun that was used in the drive-by shooting during media interviews, as well as in his book.

Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur Pulse Ghana

CNN reported that he had also confessed to police about his involvement in 2009, but police could not use the information at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis is also affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips, a gang that was widely associated with Tupac's murder.

The jury that indicted him recommended that, if convicted, Davis should received an additional sentence for gang-related activities which could add up to 20 years to his imprisonment.

Duane Keith Davis, suspect arrested for murder of Tupac Shakur
Duane Keith Davis, suspect arrested for murder of Tupac Shakur Duane Keith Davis, suspect arrested for murder of Tupac Shakur Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. police believe Keffe D planned to murder Tupac after he learned that Death Row Records executives had beaten up his nephew, late Orlando Anderson, on the night when Tupac was shot.

"Duane Davis was the shot-caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime. He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," lieutenant Jason Johansson stated on Friday.

Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were four passengers in the vehicle when the gun was fired at Tupac: Terrence Brown, Deandre Smith, Keffe D and his nephew Anderson.

Keefe D
Keefe D Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Early into the investigations in September 1996, police had identified the four as suspects in Shakur's murder but none of them was arrested.

Keffe D is the only living suspect of the four.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Njoki Chege makes comeback to media with appointment to serve as CEO

Njoki Chege makes comeback to media with appointment to serve as CEO

Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Meet the Rwandese man who has clinched date with Vera Sidika after her breakup

Meet the Rwandese man who has clinched date with Vera Sidika after her breakup

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

Alikiba embroiled in controversy as alleged ex-mistress accuses him of exploitation

Alikiba embroiled in controversy as alleged ex-mistress accuses him of exploitation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy