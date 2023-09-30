4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder

Duane Keith Davis, nicknamed 'Keffe D', was indicted by a jury in connection to the rapper's murder and was arrested on Friday, September 29, 2023.

News of the arrest has been received positively, with Tupac's family terming it as a pivotal moment.

"The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sekyiwa Shakur at the unveiling of Tupac's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2023 [Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images] Pulse Live Kenya

"His life and death matter, and should not go unsolved or unrecognised, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts," his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur posted after the arrest.

Business Insider USA

Keffe D has been talking to media about Tupac's death

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1998, two years after Shakur died, Keffe D confirmed to TV reporters that he had been in the vehicle with the person who shot Tupac.

In 2018, he also appeared in Netflix documentary 'Unsolved' discussing details around his involvement with music industry players as a gangster.

After releasing his memoir 'Compton Street Legend' in 2019, Keffe D also confessed to acquiring the gun that was used in the drive-by shooting during media interviews, as well as in his book.

Pulse Ghana

CNN reported that he had also confessed to police about his involvement in 2009, but police could not use the information at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keffe D's gang affiliation

Davis is also affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips, a gang that was widely associated with Tupac's murder.

The jury that indicted him recommended that, if convicted, Davis should received an additional sentence for gang-related activities which could add up to 20 years to his imprisonment.

Duane Keith Davis, suspect arrested for murder of Tupac Shakur Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Keffe D's nephew fought with Tupac

U.S. police believe Keffe D planned to murder Tupac after he learned that Death Row Records executives had beaten up his nephew, late Orlando Anderson, on the night when Tupac was shot.

"Duane Davis was the shot-caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime. He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," lieutenant Jason Johansson stated on Friday.

Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

Keffe D is the only living suspect in Tupac's murder

ADVERTISEMENT

There were four passengers in the vehicle when the gun was fired at Tupac: Terrence Brown, Deandre Smith, Keffe D and his nephew Anderson.

Pulse Live Kenya

Early into the investigations in September 1996, police had identified the four as suspects in Shakur's murder but none of them was arrested.