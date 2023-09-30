Close to three decades since Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas, police have made an arrest of his suspected killer.
4 things to know about 60-year-old arrested for Tupac's murder
27 years after Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas, U.S. police on Friday arrested 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis on murder charges.
Duane Keith Davis, nicknamed 'Keffe D', was indicted by a jury in connection to the rapper's murder and was arrested on Friday, September 29, 2023.
News of the arrest has been received positively, with Tupac's family terming it as a pivotal moment.
"The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.
"His life and death matter, and should not go unsolved or unrecognised, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts," his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur posted after the arrest.
Keffe D has been talking to media about Tupac's death
In 1998, two years after Shakur died, Keffe D confirmed to TV reporters that he had been in the vehicle with the person who shot Tupac.
In 2018, he also appeared in Netflix documentary 'Unsolved' discussing details around his involvement with music industry players as a gangster.
After releasing his memoir 'Compton Street Legend' in 2019, Keffe D also confessed to acquiring the gun that was used in the drive-by shooting during media interviews, as well as in his book.
CNN reported that he had also confessed to police about his involvement in 2009, but police could not use the information at the time.
Keffe D's gang affiliation
Davis is also affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips, a gang that was widely associated with Tupac's murder.
The jury that indicted him recommended that, if convicted, Davis should received an additional sentence for gang-related activities which could add up to 20 years to his imprisonment.
Keffe D's nephew fought with Tupac
U.S. police believe Keffe D planned to murder Tupac after he learned that Death Row Records executives had beaten up his nephew, late Orlando Anderson, on the night when Tupac was shot.
"Duane Davis was the shot-caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime. He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime," lieutenant Jason Johansson stated on Friday.
Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.
Keffe D is the only living suspect in Tupac's murder
There were four passengers in the vehicle when the gun was fired at Tupac: Terrence Brown, Deandre Smith, Keffe D and his nephew Anderson.
Early into the investigations in September 1996, police had identified the four as suspects in Shakur's murder but none of them was arrested.
Keffe D is the only living suspect of the four.
