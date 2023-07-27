The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Lynet Okumu

A custom-made ring worn by Tupac during his final public appearance was sold at auction for Sh144M

American Rapper Tupac Shakur
Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur continues to make headlines even years after his untimely death in 1996.

Recently, a custom-made ring worn by Tupac during his final public appearance was sold at auction for an astounding $1,016,000 (Sh144,627,600).

Sotheby's New York, a renowned auction house, announced the sale of this unique piece of Hip-Hop history on July 24th, surpassing initial estimates of $200,000 to $300,000(Sh28-42 million).

American Rapper Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur wore this extraordinary ring during his last public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards on September 4th, just three days before his tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

The crown-shaped 14 karat yellow gold ring boasts an impressive design with five carats of dazzling diamonds and cabochon rubies.

Adding a personal touch, the words 'Pac & Dada, 1996' are inscribed on the bottom. This invaluable piece of jewelry originated from the personal collection of Yaasmyn Fula, the mother of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi.

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, designed and worn by the late US rapper Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance in 1996, is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York City on July 20, 2023.Ed JONES / AFP
Described as Tupac's godmother, advisor, aunt, money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter, Yaasmyn Fula cherished this precious ring as a symbol of their deep bond.

According to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, the custom ring is a remarkable testament to Tupac Shakur's boundless creative energy and lasting impact on the world of Hip Hop.

Meticulously designed by Tupac himself, the ring stands as a unique artifact from a pivotal period in time, symbolizing the rapper's indelible influence on the genre.

Over the years, various items linked to Tupac have garnered immense interest and impressive prices at auctions.

American Rapper Tupac Shakur
One such item is Tupac's 1996 BMW 750IL, which he was riding in on the night of his death.

The machine was listed for sale at $1.5 million(Sh213,360,000) back in 2018 on the reality series Pawn Stars and is now available again at $1.75 million(Sh248,990,000) at the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom.

The last car that Tupac purchased before he died, a customized Hummer H1, was auctioned in 2017. The vehicle was sold for $206,000 (Sh22.7 million)

Other notable items include two bandanas, blue and red, owned and worn by the rapper, with a predicted sale price of $2,000 to $4,000(Sh28,456,000-56,912,000)

American Rapper Tupac Shakur
Additionally, various other Tupac-related items, such as handwritten and signed envelopes, original photographs, polaroids, hotel bills, a bullet-dented gold pendant, and a diamond nose stud, are also on auction.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Singer Kevin Bahati & his wife Diana Marua

I wanted to make it right, but it was too late - Bahati’s tell-all on late brother Kyalo