Tupac's legendary ring sells for record Sh144M

Recently, a custom-made ring worn by Tupac during his final public appearance was sold at auction for an astounding $1,016,000 (Sh144,627,600).

Sotheby's New York, a renowned auction house, announced the sale of this unique piece of Hip-Hop history on July 24th, surpassing initial estimates of $200,000 to $300,000(Sh28-42 million).

Tupac Shakur wore this extraordinary ring during his last public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards on September 4th, just three days before his tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

A priceless artifact from Tupac's final moments

The crown-shaped 14 karat yellow gold ring boasts an impressive design with five carats of dazzling diamonds and cabochon rubies.

Adding a personal touch, the words 'Pac & Dada, 1996' are inscribed on the bottom. This invaluable piece of jewelry originated from the personal collection of Yaasmyn Fula, the mother of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi.

Described as Tupac's godmother, advisor, aunt, money manager, caretaker, and lifelong supporter, Yaasmyn Fula cherished this precious ring as a symbol of their deep bond.

Tupac's custom ring is a testament to his enduring influence on Hip Hop

According to Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, the custom ring is a remarkable testament to Tupac Shakur's boundless creative energy and lasting impact on the world of Hip Hop.

Meticulously designed by Tupac himself, the ring stands as a unique artifact from a pivotal period in time, symbolizing the rapper's indelible influence on the genre.

Other Tupac Shakur items auctioned

Over the years, various items linked to Tupac have garnered immense interest and impressive prices at auctions.

One such item is Tupac's 1996 BMW 750IL, which he was riding in on the night of his death.

The machine was listed for sale at $1.5 million(Sh213,360,000) back in 2018 on the reality series Pawn Stars and is now available again at $1.75 million(Sh248,990,000) at the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom.

The last car that Tupac purchased before he died, a customized Hummer H1, was auctioned in 2017. The vehicle was sold for $206,000 (Sh22.7 million)

Other notable items include two bandanas, blue and red, owned and worn by the rapper, with a predicted sale price of $2,000 to $4,000(Sh28,456,000-56,912,000)

