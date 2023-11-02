The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 celebrities who receive girlfriend allowance

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of 5 celebrities who receive girlfriend allowance

As time progresses, the dynamics of relationships continue to evolve. In contrast to the support our mothers and grandmothers received from their husbands, today's 21st-century woman often seeks what is commonly known as a "girlfriend allowance."

In some cases, it's the man who willingly offers this allowance to his girlfriend, acknowledging her role as his partner.

This girlfriend allowance pertains to the financial support that a man provides to his significant other regularly.

The trend has gained significant popularity worldwide, with numerous celebrities openly sharing the substantial sums they receive as allowances from their partners.

The primary motivation behind providing a girlfriend allowance can vary between different relationships, but it's often regarded as a gesture of love, support, or shared financial responsibilities.

Winnie Keranta is a content creator and the girlfriend of content creator and comedian Flaqo.

The couple has been together for over two years, and recently, Flaqo revealed that he provides her with a monthly girlfriend allowance ranging from Sh60,000 to Sh100,000.

Gloria Ntazola, better known as the Kanjo Lady, is a businesswoman and content creator who gained fame after a dramatic encounter with a county officer in Nairobi.

The 25-year-old revealed that she receives a monthly allowance from her boyfriend. After the recent incident, her boyfriend added an extra Sh100,000 as compensation for making her angry.

Georgina Rodriguez, a model, and the girlfriend of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, leads our list with the most substantial girlfriend allowance.

She receives a staggering $80,000 every month for being the partner of the football superstar.

Mihlali Ndamase is an award-winning content creator, brand strategist, certified makeup artist, and co-founder of the Siyasizana Foundation.

She once mentioned that she used to receive a girlfriend allowance from her ex-boyfriend, who gave her a monthly sum of R50,000, which made her quite content.

However, when fame elevated her status, she believed she deserved more and requested an allowance of R500,000 as a girlfriend.

Honour Zuma 'Cyan Boujee', a South African influencer known for her DJ skills, YouTube, and TikTok content creation, is also among the women who have received monthly girlfriend allowance.

She revealed that before she became a DJ and influencer, she used to receive a considerable amount while being a stay-at-home girlfriend.

She confessed that she used to get R50,000 weekly, which is equivalent to 25,080 every month as a girlfriend allowance.

Lynet Okumu
5 celebrities who receive girlfriend allowance

