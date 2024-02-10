The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

Lynet Okumu

From clinching the Miss Global Kenya title to embracing motherhood, reasons behind their breakup & cryptic message following Jowie's murder conviction.

Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi

Former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi, has been making waves post-breakup with Jowie Irungu.

Recommended articles

Despite the challenges she faced during their relationship, Eleanor has emerged as a resilient and thriving individual. Let's take a look at how she's been flourishing

Upon Jowie Irungu's conviction for murder on February 9, Eleanor Musangi's reaction was veiled in mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

While abstaining from explicit commentary response invited speculation about her sentiments and reflections on the verdict

"With God, everything remains the same," she wrote on her Insta stories.

Eleanor Musangi, known for her stunning beauty, continues to shine brightly even after her breakup with Jowie.

Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Her social media accounts showcase her radiant glow and vibrant spirit. In various snapshots, Eleanor exudes confidence and elegance, captivating her followers with her chic style and captivating presence.

In 2022, Eleanor represented Kenya in the prestigious Miss Global competition held in Indonesia.

Her participation in the global stage highlighted her beauty, poise, and grace.

Eleanor's photos from the competition depict her wearing a sparkling tiara and dazzling gown, exuding sophistication and charm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend Eleanor
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend Eleanor Pulse Live Kenya

After parting ways with Jowie in 2021, Eleanor shared insights into the reasons behind their breakup.

She emphasized that the relationship had ended on both personal and professional levels, citing significant changes in Jowie's demeanor.

Eleanor made it clear that she wanted to distance herself from Jowie's tumultuous life story and focus on her growth and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi Pulse Live Kenya

Eleanor Musangi, a devoted mother, opened up about her journey as a single parent. She revealed that she had previously misrepresented Jowie as the father of her child to avoid unwanted attention.

However, she bravely acknowledged the truth, demonstrating her commitment to honesty and integrity despite the challenges she faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In discussing the reasons for their breakup, Eleanor emphasised the importance of safeguarding her modeling career.

Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi
Jowie Irungu's ex-girlfriend & former Miss Global Kenya, Eleanor Musangi Pulse Live Kenya

She recognized that being associated with Jowie's controversial past could potentially jeopardize her professional aspirations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Georgina Njenga’s warning after losing her man to another woman

Georgina Njenga’s warning after losing her man to another woman

5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

Butita's project inspired by Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu in the Monica Kimani case

Butita's project inspired by Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu in the Monica Kimani case

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

Emmy Kosgei talks about relationship with her hubby's children & grandchildren

Emmy Kosgei talks about relationship with her hubby's children & grandchildren

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports