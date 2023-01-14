7-year-old Aiko Bett Cherono and her dad shine on Kelly Clarkson Show

The audience fell in love with Aiko’s talent when she appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show alongside her dad.

Aiko landed on the show after she teamed up with her father, Richard in a powerful cover of cover of Lewis Capaldi's hit "Someone You Loved."

In a perfect blend of raw talent and powerful voices, the duo gave a rendition with Richard play keys in the video singing in harmony with his seven-year-old daughter in a performance that saw them break the internet and attract the attention of the accomplished American TV Show host.

Sharing her dreams, Aiko explained that she would like to pursue singing as it makes her happy and it is something she enjoys doing.

“When I grow up, I want to be a singer, doing concerts all over the world, and some day, I want to meet you (Kelly Clarkson),” explained the seven-year-old.

He father explained that she started singing in the shower and would hum to every song that they played, making them realize that she loves to sing.

“Since then, we made it normal for us to sing. I play, she sings and we practice together,” Richard explained.

The American TV Star who was in the company of Nick Jonas extended an invite to young Aiko.

“I am inviting you. I want you to come on this show. I would love if you would come to sing with me. If you ever want to, I would love to sing with you in this show.” Kelly responded.

Talent runs in Aiko’s family that has supported her.