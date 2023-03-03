ADVERTISEMENT
8 interesting in-depth facts about Diamond Platnumz

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond Platnumz is the most decorated East African artist with more than 21 awards

Diamond Platnumz has created his brand from scratch and he is still doing so after launching personal projects and landing various ambassadorial jobs that he shares on his social media platforms.

Diamond was brought up in a humble background but there is more to that that his fans don't know.

Here are some of the little-known facts about the Bongo Flava star.

Diamond Platnumz is currently one of the richest artists in East Africa and Africa after overcoming many obstacles that came his way when he started singing.

Diamond opened up on November 17, 2018, that he sold his mother's ring to pay for his studio session. The cost of the session was Tsh70K (Sh3K).

“I heard an offer that there was a studio session for TSh 70,000 (Sh3,800), but I did not have any money so I had a ring given to me by my mum, and I sold it for TSh 60,000 (Sh3,200),” said Diamond during an interview with Classic 105.

READ: Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

The outcome of the session was disappointing since his songs performed poorly.

Diamond Platnumz used to work as a photographer to make ends meet after completing his primary education.

The Bongo Flava star did many odd jobs to earn a living and he once stated that he sold second-hand clothes also when things were tough.

Apart from selling second-hand clothes, Diamond worked as a fuel pump attendant also.

Diamond worked hard to build his own brand and rumours have it that he charges millions for anyone interested in collaborating with him.

Kenyan artist Akothee once said that he paid Diamond Sh1.5 million for a collaboration of the 'Sweet Love' banger which has 10 million views on YouTube. The song was recorded seven years ago.

We are now in 2023 so you can guess how much he charges for a collaboration.

Despite winning many awards globally and recording many bangers with other top artists, Diamond Platnumz was the second-richest East African artist until December 2022, when he overtook Bobi Wine of Uganda.

READ: Diamond Platnumz's father criticises son for piercing nose

It is alleged that Diamond is worth Sh700 million while Bobi Wine has Sh650 million.

Diamond wakes up every day at 3:00 am for workouts just to clear his mind as he starts his new day.

Diamond once shared a video of his routine whereby he was up as early as three in the morning for a gym session.

Platnumz completed working out, took his breakfast, and headed straight into the studios where his producer was waiting for him.

Diamond stated that it is not easy being him after sharing the clip.

Hard work pays and Diamond is enjoying the fruits of his labour. Diamond charges Sh300K for a show in Tanzania while he goes for Sh2.5 million for a show in Kenya.

Diamond was paid Sh10 million to perform during Azimio's last campaign in August 2022. He performed for 12 minutes only.

Diamond Platnumz made headlines in 2014 when he won more than six awards throughout the whole year. He was the first East African artist to do so.

Chanel O Music Video Awards - Won Most Gifted Newcomer, Most Gifted East, and Most Gifted Afro Pop

Top Ten Tube Music Awards - Won Best Artist East Africa

The Future Africa Awards - Won Prize in Entertainment

MTV Europe Music Awards - Won Best African Act

African Muzik Magazine Awards - Won Best Male East Africa

Tanzania Music Awards - Won Best Male Artist, Best Male Writer, Best Male Entertainer of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Afro Pop Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the year.

Diamond Platnumz didn't complete his studies although he was awarded an honorary degree in 2014 by the University of Dar es Salaam.

The award came as a result of Diamond showcasing Tanzanian art and culture to the world.

