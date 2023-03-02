Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

The gift was received with joy and appreciation by Tiffah, who shared a video on TikTok documenting the unboxing of the phone.

In the video, Tiffah can be heard thanking her father for the gift while her mother, Zari Hassan, records the event.

The iPhone 14 Pro max is one of the latest models of Apple's iPhone series and has various specifications that make it a top-of-the-line device.

The phone costs range between Sh190,000 to Sh290,000, depending on the specifications.

Platnumz's gesture towards his daughter is not new in the world of celebrities. It has become a trend for people to surprise their loved ones with brand-new phones, cars, and even houses.

Diamond gifts Tiffah on her birthday

Diamond has a history of spoiling his children with gifts. On August 6, 2022, he showered his firstborn and only daughter with an expensive necklace and a package full of goodies for her seventh birthday.

The package contained eight gifts, a big teddy bear, a championship belt, a piano, a guitar, a barbie car, a scooter, a hoverboard, and a playhouse.

Diamond speaks of bond with daughter Tiffah

Diamond is a father of four children. He has in the past admitted that he is closer to Tiffah and Tanasha's son Naseeb Jnr than he is with the other two children.

He said in an interview with Wasafi TV that Tiffah is his firstborn and the only daughter he has, and he lived with her for a long time, so it is natural for them to bond.

