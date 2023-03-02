ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Award-winning Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has expressed love for his daughter Tiffah with a lavish gift

Diamond and Tiffah

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz has gifted his daughter Princess Tiffah a new iPhone 14 Pro max.

The gift was received with joy and appreciation by Tiffah, who shared a video on TikTok documenting the unboxing of the phone.

In the video, Tiffah can be heard thanking her father for the gift while her mother, Zari Hassan, records the event.

READ: Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in an unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

The iPhone 14 Pro max is one of the latest models of Apple's iPhone series and has various specifications that make it a top-of-the-line device.

The phone costs range between Sh190,000 to Sh290,000, depending on the specifications.

Platnumz's gesture towards his daughter is not new in the world of celebrities. It has become a trend for people to surprise their loved ones with brand-new phones, cars, and even houses.

Diamond gushes over daughter Princess Tiffah as she turns 6 [Photos]

READ: Diamond & Zari throw an expensive birthday party for Tiffah as she turns 7 [Video]

Diamond has a history of spoiling his children with gifts. On August 6, 2022, he showered his firstborn and only daughter with an expensive necklace and a package full of goodies for her seventh birthday.

Princess Tiffah

READ: Diamond's children ask tough questions about breakup with Zari [Video]

The package contained eight gifts, a big teddy bear, a championship belt, a piano, a guitar, a barbie car, a scooter, a hoverboard, and a playhouse.

Diamond is a father of four children. He has in the past admitted that he is closer to Tiffah and Tanasha's son Naseeb Jnr than he is with the other two children.

He said in an interview with Wasafi TV that Tiffah is his firstborn and the only daughter he has, and he lived with her for a long time, so it is natural for them to bond.

Diamond Platnumz shares precious moments with daughter Princess Tiffah
READ: Diamond shares precious moments with daughter Tiffah aboard private jet after Nairobi visit [Video]

Many of his fans have praised and applauded him for being a doting father. Diamond continues to shower his children with love and gifts at every opportunity he gets.

