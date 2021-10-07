Abel Mutua & Phill take to the streets of Nairobi to‘hawk’ their new Film (Photos)

On Thursday, the Phil-It crew was spotted in various Nairobi roads promoting and asking Kenyans to buy online tickets for their new film dubbed 'The Grand Little Lie (GLL FILM)', complete with placards.

The placards carried a cheeky message aimed at capturing the attention of all passersby as they lobbied support for the new film.

“Please buy our film. Inanongeza urembo na nguvu za kiume. Get it on www.Philittv.com. Price Sh200," reads the placards.

Abel Mutua & Phill Karanja takes to the streets of Nairobi to ‘hawk’ their new Film (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

According to Mutua they need to sell at least 50,000 tickets (links) in order to be able to produce the next film under their production company Phil-It.

“Today is the day we will be dropping this film. We need to sell 50,000 links to enable us produce the next one. #PhilmAmbassadors tunaomba mtusaidie. Help us push! Purchase your link at www.Philittv.com” shared Abel Mutua.

The Abel Mutua-written movie officially premiered on 1st October at the Kenyan National Theatre.

The cast for the GLL Film include; Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), Michael Munyoki, Mercy Mutisya, Nyokabi Macharia, Bilal Mwaura, Sauti Sol’s Bien among others.

“The official premiere itakuwa 1st October at the Nairobi Cinema. There after tutakuwa na 3 other screenings on 2nd October. You can now grab your tickets at philittv.com. The slots are limited so cheza design ya Omanyala, au sio? Can’t wait to see you there guys. Let’s make history!!!”

On the other hand, Phillip Karanja also alerted his fans and followers to meet him and his crew in the Nairobi Traffic Jam.

“Tupatane kwa Traffic Jam near you 😁 #GLLFilm dropping Tonight at midnight 🤸🤸🤸 Nunua link pale www.philittv.com #philmambassador,” he said.

The Grand Little Lie is a film that revolves around- Joe, a people-pleaser, tells a small lie to his boss in order to please his girlfriend. This lie eventually blows up to magnitudes of biblical proportions.

The act of Abel Mutua, Phillip Karanja and Director Spikes taking to their streets to promote their film has been lauded a section of Kenyans on Social media.

Reactions

millychebby “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 salute I am officially sold will buy today”

lynnngugi “Ata sisi tunataka placards zetu tushike huku Thika Road🙌🙌🙌 50,000 links here we come🙏🙏”

kajijoh “😂😂😂Aty inaongeza nn”

ms.karuru “😂🙌🙌nice one. Lemme even buy it rn”

emmalufuta “Hata mimi nipewe board niinue huku limuru road”