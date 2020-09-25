Celebrated Media Personality cum comedian Dr. King’ori and renowned script writer Abel Mutua have become the latest celebrities in Kenya to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing 100K (100,000) Subscribers mark on the streaming platform.

A thankful King’ori who achieved the new milestone through his “Wicked Edition” YouTube channel, put up message of appreciation to all his fans and viewers for keeping up with his craft. Currently, the Wicked Edition’s channel has over 146K subscribers.

“Yoh, Party people! Just received a gift hamper from YouTube (@youtube) I think it's a piece of land 😎 Means Love!🔥🔥 Many thanks to the notification gang. I hope ni kitu tunaweza gawana nikifungua” wrote King’ori.

Comedian Dr. King’ori

On the other hand, Mutua who runs “Abel Mutua” a channel that tells his personal life stories, also expressed his gratitude towards his fans he refers to as Wakurugenzi.

“Wakurugenzi!!!! Look what I found!!! Bidii yenu hii Wadau. Really appreciate the love manze. Nyinyi mi Jeshi yangu and as the great Emperor Selassie said ‘Jeshi Ni Ngenu!!’ In the meantime tuingie pale Youtube, let’s catch up on the stories au sio?

“Wakurugenzi!!!! Watu wa San Bruno, California washatuma mali!!!! Bidii yenu Hii Wadau. Wacha niingie mtaa tufanye unboxing. Au sio??” shared Abel Mutua.

Script writer Abel Mutua

The two stars have now joined the growing list of celebrities in Kenya who have received the coveted YouTube Award among them; Samidoh, Masauti, Nadia Mukami, Ethic, Mwalimu Rachael Desagu, Nyashinski, Njugush just to mention but a few.