Hapa boy wangu ametupa pesa - Abel's crazy reaction after Njugush acquired a matatu

The couple recently acquired a 33-seater matatu, joining the ranks of matatu owners in town.

In a show of friendship and camaraderie, Njugush and Celestine adorned the interior of their matatu with pictures of some of their close friends.

Among those featured were Phil Director, Eddie Butita, Abel Mutua, and Judy Nyawira. These friends expressed their gratitude for the honor, appreciating the gesture by Njugush and Celestine.

However, one notable absence from the pictures inside the matatu was Abel Mutua, husband to Judy Nyawira and a close friend of the couple.

Abel, known for his witty humor, humorously reacted to the situation during an interview with a local media house.

Abel playfully expressed his opinion about the venture, highlighting the importance of personal branding and attention to detail in the matatu business.

He humorously remarked on the absence of his picture inside the matatu, teasing Njugush and Celestine for overlooking their friendship in the decor.

In typical Abel Mutua fashion, he engaged in banter, jokingly questioning the decision-making behind the matatu's interior design.

"We unaona hii mathree ikiweza kweli bro? Hii mathree iko chini. First of all unafaa ufanye vitu zinapamba matatu yako. Mkurugenzi sahi ni talk of town. Unanunuaje mataatu bila kuweka picha ya mkurugenzi? Wewe huoni kuna shida hapo? Kuna hujuma. Kuna sacco imeniweka kwa matatu zao kutoka juu mpaka chini. Hiyo matatu maze haipumziki, iko kazi hivi, juu mkurugenzi anauza." he said.

He playfully hinted that the matatu's fortunes might soar if Njugush decides to grace it with his image. He jokingly poked fun at the avocado-themed decor inside the vehicle, wondering aloud about its significance in the absence of his picture.

"Lakini sasa yeye ameeka avocado. unaekaje avocado na hauna picha ya mkuru ndani? Hiyo unafanya kazi gani hii Nairobi. Hii ni biashara gani? Acha tu nimwambie ukwleli. Kama kuna mahali ametupa doh, ni hapa. Afadhali hata tungefungua kitu ingine kama butchery tuuze ngombe. watu wa matatu tunawajua.

"Wewe unaona anaeza kuwa mtu wa matatu? Afungue biashara ya kukamua hiyo tutatii. Kukatia ngombe nyasi hivi hiyo afadhali. Mi huwa nasema ukweli. Hata angekuwa hapa ningesema. Boy wangu ametupa pesa hapa acha tuseme tu ukweli. Mi ningekwa yeye ningeuzia mtu sahi," he said.

Abel however, hinted at a potential solution to the perceived oversight, suggesting that the inclusion of his picture from top to bottom inside the matatu would ensure its success.

"Lakini siri ya urembo ni moja. Silver bullet ako nayo so all is not wasted. Akiweka picha yangu kutoka juu mpaka chini hii matatu haitawahi simama. Itakuwa inapinduka ikienda," he said.

Njugush & Abel's friendship

Despite the lighthearted banter, it's evident that the bond of friendship between Njugush, Celestine, Abel, and their circle remains strong.