
Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Lynet Okumu

Umeniacha kwa noma mbaya - Abel Mutua's brother, Lukubaridii finally gives details of the final moments of their brother Rapho, who passed away in December under unclear circumstances

Jesse Mwethuku aks Lukubaridii, fashionista and the brother of renowned actor Abel Mutua.


The month of December 2023 brought both sorrow and reflection for fashionista and the brother of renowned actor Abel Mutua, Jesse Mwethuku alias Lukubaridii.

Lukubaridii opened up about the final moments of his younger brother, Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka, also known as Rapho, who passed away in the same month.

In a social media post on January 3, Lukubaridii poured out his grief and reflected on the life and departure of his younger brother, Rapho.




READ: Abel Mutua's brother Jesse admits beating Rapho, his battle with drugs & mental health

He expressed deep sorrow over Rapho's passing and playfully reminisced about their shared experiences. He lightheartedly mentioned Rapho's forgetfulness, recounting instances like missing breakfast.

"Waah Rapho. Walai my G. In your next life, usiwaipiga biz umepiga. We ni mtu bana tumekula noma kwani unasahau breakfast ilikua chai na sembe.

Sasa saa zile tunataka kuomoka tukule sausage unafanya biashara gani G. Manze umeniacha kwa noma mbaya…ule mse ulihangaika na yeye maisha basic inasemekana Jo nilikuwachilia G," Lukubaridii wrote.

In another revelation, Lukubaridii shared the discovery of a stopwatch found in Rapho's pocket.




This detail suggested that Rapho may have set the alarm as part of a plan for his final moments.

Lukubaridii delicately conveyed the emotional weight of finding this item, shedding light on the possible mindset of his late brother during his last moments.

"Siku nilikuchukua ushago kama umededi nilipata stopwatch kwa mfuko wako. Yaani umeweka alarm ikuamshe ndo ukafanye kitu uliduu," Lukubaridii shared.




READ: A good number know the truth - Abel Mutua reacts to rumours on brother's death

Amidst the grief, Lukubaridii addressed accusations of violence towards his late brother. He admitted to physical confrontations but clarified that they were aimed at correcting him.

According to Lukubaridii, he was positioning himself as a responsible figure in Rapho's life. "So for violence, I admit! But it was to correct Raphael’s wrongs as his second parent," he explained.

On the other hand, Abel Mutua, Raphael's elder brother, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.




Abel pledged to share Rapho’s story with the public, aiming to shed light on his struggles and ensure that his untimely death serves a purpose.

"I’ll tell Rapho’s story because it will save someone, and his death will not be in vain," Abel affirmed.

