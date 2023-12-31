The sports category has moved to a new website.


A good number know the truth - Abel Mutua reacts to rumours on brother's death

Charles Ouma

I’ll tell Rapho’s story because I know it’ll save someone and his death won’t be in vain - Actor Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua (Instagram)
Renowned actor and content creator Abel Mutua has promised to tell the real story of his late brother Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka aka Rapho after his burial, silencing rumours that surfaced on social media after his death.

The award-winning actor sought to steer clear from allegations being peddled on social media at a time when his family is grieving.

He clarified that a good number of people have stood with his family throughout his brother’s illness and know the truth.

Taking to social media Mkurugengenzi as he is famously known wrote:

“Thank you so much Wakurugenzi for the love that you’re sending our way. A good number of you know the truth and you have stood with us since my brother became ill.”

Abel added that he will tell the story of Rapho after his sendoff as he is sure that telling the story will save someone.

“I’ll tell Rapho’s story because I know it’ll save someone and his death won’t be in vain. See you after the burial.” He added.

Abel shared news of his brother’s death on December 28, 2023, expressing his grief and revealing that despite their efforts, they were unable to prevent the untimely demise of his younger brother.

"In this truck lies the lifeless body of a once vibrant young man whose life has been tragically cut short at the tender age of 23.

"Rest in Peace, my brother. We tried our best, but I guess our best wasn’t good enough. Round 2 Brathe," Abel wrote, offering a glimpse into the depth of his emotions.

Request for financial assistance

The renowned content creator appealed for financial assistance following the untimely death of his younger brother.

READ: Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

He took to social media requesting well-wishers to help in giving the deceased a befitting sendoff by sending their contributions to an M-Pesa till number 5853717.

“Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka aka Rapho 04/08/2000-20/12/2023. Your support will be appreciated M-Pesa Till Number 5853717,” reads a flier bearing a picture of the deceased which was shared by the content creator.

The content creator also shared that the deceased was a budding footballer whose talent will be missed.

"Till we meet again little bro. Can’t believe all that football talent will never be appreciated." Wrote Mkurugenzi.

Funeral arrangements to send off the deceased are ongoing with the family inviting well-wishers to send in their contributions.

