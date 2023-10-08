The sports category has moved to a new website.

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua's wife, Judy Nyawira breaks down in tears after an interviewer surprised her with a generous gift to pamper her mother.

Judy Nyawira, the wife of renowned Kenyan actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua, has once again opened up about her deep love and admiration for her mother.

In an interview with CTA on October 8, Judy shared her family's challenging journey, emphasising the unwavering support and sacrifices her mother made during their difficult times.

The mother of two has frequently reflected on her upbringing alongside her four siblings. Their family faced adversity after the tragic loss of their father.

READ: Abel Mutua speaks on his difficult childhood with an absentee father & mother's death

Despite these hardships, Judy praised her mother for her unyielding determination to provide for her children, even when the weight of responsibility seemed overwhelming.

One of the standout examples Judy shared was her mother's commitment to ensuring her children received an education, despite the financial strain of school fees.

With deep gratitude and a heart full of love, Judy revealed her prayer to God: to be able to fulfill her mother's heart's desires after their long journey of hardships.

"I didn't come here for me. I didn't come to talk about me; I came here for my mum," said Judy.

READ: Judy Nyawira discloses struggle with relatives who grabbed her father’s wealth

Her one earnest wish is to see her mother relish a life filled with peace, financial stability, happiness, and joy during her golden years.

"My one prayer to God is to live long enough to see my mum live the life she deserves. That is the only thing I need, That is my prayer. To live long on this earth so I can fulfill all the desires of my mum's heart.

"Because in her later years, she deserves to live a life full of peace, money, happiness, joy, and a soft life. She deserves it a hundred percent. People talk of legacies, that is what I want. It is the only thing that if I fulfill then I know for sure I have done my part," Judy said.

During the interview, Judy's host, Richie, was deeply moved by her words and emotions. To show his support and appreciation, Richie made an unexpected and heartwarming gesture.

He requested Judy's mother's phone number so he could send her some money to kickstart her well-deserved 'soft life.'

"One of the things that God has done with this CTA, has given me convictions. So Judy, what is an MPesa number that I can send you something to just start a soft life for your mother? This is for you to spoil your mum," he said.

READ: Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Judy was overcome with emotions upon hearing Richie's generous offer. She broke down in tears, her emotions getting the better of her for a few moments.

"Oh no, Richie... What? Ooh no! " she questioned amidst sobs.

After regaining her composure, she accepted Richie's offer and gave out a phone number. Richie explained to Judy that her kindness and support for others had not gone unnoticed, and it was time for her to receive support in return.

Lynet Okumu
