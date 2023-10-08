Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

In an interview with CTA on October 8, Judy shared her family's challenging journey, emphasising the unwavering support and sacrifices her mother made during their difficult times.

Judy Nyawira's tribute to her resilient mother

The mother of two has frequently reflected on her upbringing alongside her four siblings. Their family faced adversity after the tragic loss of their father.

Despite these hardships, Judy praised her mother for her unyielding determination to provide for her children, even when the weight of responsibility seemed overwhelming.

One of the standout examples Judy shared was her mother's commitment to ensuring her children received an education, despite the financial strain of school fees.

Judy Nyawira's one prayer

With deep gratitude and a heart full of love, Judy revealed her prayer to God: to be able to fulfill her mother's heart's desires after their long journey of hardships.

"I didn't come here for me. I didn't come to talk about me; I came here for my mum," said Judy.

Her one earnest wish is to see her mother relish a life filled with peace, financial stability, happiness, and joy during her golden years.

"My one prayer to God is to live long enough to see my mum live the life she deserves. That is the only thing I need, That is my prayer. To live long on this earth so I can fulfill all the desires of my mum's heart.

"Because in her later years, she deserves to live a life full of peace, money, happiness, joy, and a soft life. She deserves it a hundred percent. People talk of legacies, that is what I want. It is the only thing that if I fulfill then I know for sure I have done my part," Judy said.

Judy Nyawira overwhelmed with emotions during an interview

During the interview, Judy's host, Richie, was deeply moved by her words and emotions. To show his support and appreciation, Richie made an unexpected and heartwarming gesture.

He requested Judy's mother's phone number so he could send her some money to kickstart her well-deserved 'soft life.'

"One of the things that God has done with this CTA, has given me convictions. So Judy, what is an MPesa number that I can send you something to just start a soft life for your mother? This is for you to spoil your mum," he said.

Judy was overcome with emotions upon hearing Richie's generous offer. She broke down in tears, her emotions getting the better of her for a few moments.

"Oh no, Richie... What? Ooh no! " she questioned amidst sobs.