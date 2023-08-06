Abel Mutua speaks on his difficult childhood with an absentee father & mother's death

In an interview with Oga Obinna, the acclaimed screenwriter recounted that he made a deliberate decision to break the cycle and become more involved as a father, resulting in his exceptional parenting skills.

"At some point, my dad decided... he left us, but God ni msoo tulikam tukapata dad mwingine baadaye when I was a bit older," he recalled.

Mutua shared that the period when he did not have a father figure in his life saw him become stubborn, admitting that there is particular touch of a father figure that he missed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But during this time when we didn't have a dad, kuna some fundamentals tulimiss tu, and I was very chicky. By the time I was going to high school, nilikua mtoi useless, kuna moulding tu I missed from a father figure,"

"So nikasema this cycle I'm breaking it, I won't raise a bastard, lazima nistep in," He explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of his mother at a time when his younger sister was only ten years old also left the thespian with no other option but to step up and play the parental role.

"Sa amebaki apo na mzae, PS zimekam my sisters wote wameenda, so through those experiences zikaniteach you need to create an environment where your daughter, son ako very easy and comfortable to talk with you, coz you need to be in the know when anything happens. So sahii that's why we are very intentional when it comes to raising our daughter," he concluded.

The talented actor is married to Judy Nyawira who he credits for his success.