The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Lynet Okumu

Judy Nyawira opens up about fears of losing daughter Mumbus, as she gets ready to join Form 1

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

In a heartfelt YouTube video that has captivated audiences, Judy Nywaira, the accomplished Bi Mkurugenzi, has shared her fears and concerns as her daughter prepares to enter secondary school early next year.

Recommended articles

In the candid sit-down with fellow content creator Celestine Ndinda, both women open up about the world of motherhood and the challenges they face.

This insightful conversation offers a glimpse into their lives as wives, mothers, and successful businesswomen, providing valuable lessons and inspiration for viewers.

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbu's
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbu's Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Judy expresses her apprehension as her daughter, affectionately known as Mumbus, approaches the milestone of entering form one.

With a mixture of excitement and anxiety, Judy realizes that time is passing quickly and acknowledges the need to cherish every moment before her daughter becomes more independent.

Mumbus is already busy with teenage activities, attending birthday parties and hangouts, which makes Judy cherish the time they currently have together even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now Mumbus is going to form one in a few months. Like sasa hata hatuhesabu miaka... January maybe February next year anaingia form one.

"So its just nimeanza kufeel ni kama nakimbiza time kutry kucover up for the time that she is not going to be with me," Judy Nyawira said.

Judy Nyawira 'Bi Mkurugenzi'
Judy Nyawira 'Bi Mkurugenzi' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Judy emphasizes the importance of being intentional about spending quality time with children while they are still young.

As they grow older, their interests and responsibilities evolve, making it more challenging for parents to connect on the same level.

"Mi siamini sahizi najaribu kukwamilia kanini ka Mumbus hivi. And by the way right now she's so busy. You know she is a teenager, from bithrday parties to hang out parties.

"Now the time that she spends with me inaenda kuwa mingi than the time she's going to spend away from us. Akiingia form one that's it. She is gone," Judy said.

Abel Mutua, his wife Judy Nyawira and daughter Mumbua
Abel Mutua, his wife Judy Nyawira and daughter Mumbua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

Judy encourages parents to create meaningful memories and foster strong relationships with their children before they embark on new chapters in their lives.

Both Judy and Celestine discuss the intricacies of managing successful businesses while nurturing their families.

They share personal stories and insights, providing strategies for maintaining a harmonious life.

ADVERTISEMENT

From effective time management to seeking support from loved ones, they highlight the importance of finding balance and prioritizing the well-being of both their careers and families.

Judy Nyawira
Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

They acknowledge the complexities and challenges that arise, but also emphasize the fulfillment and joy found in embracing these roles.

Through their openness and shared experiences, they inspire others to navigate the intricacies of their own lives, discovering how passion and dedication can coexist harmoniously.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Darassa shares family sacrifice that forced him to stay out of music for 7 years

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she celebrates her birthday

Twitter Spaces session lands influencer Osama Otero in legal trouble

Twitter Spaces session lands influencer Osama Otero in legal trouble

YouTuber 2mbili narrates scary encounter with sleep paralysis

YouTuber 2mbili narrates scary encounter with sleep paralysis

Spotify inducts 17 year old singer Qing Madi into its EQUAL Africa programme

Spotify inducts 17 year old singer Qing Madi into its EQUAL Africa programme

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Vivian admits music career crumbled when Sam West walked out of marriage

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter