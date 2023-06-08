Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

In the candid sit-down with fellow content creator Celestine Ndinda, both women open up about the world of motherhood and the challenges they face.

This insightful conversation offers a glimpse into their lives as wives, mothers, and successful businesswomen, providing valuable lessons and inspiration for viewers.

Judy's fear as Mumbus's prepares for form 1

Judy expresses her apprehension as her daughter, affectionately known as Mumbus, approaches the milestone of entering form one.

With a mixture of excitement and anxiety, Judy realizes that time is passing quickly and acknowledges the need to cherish every moment before her daughter becomes more independent.

Mumbus is already busy with teenage activities, attending birthday parties and hangouts, which makes Judy cherish the time they currently have together even more.

"Now Mumbus is going to form one in a few months. Like sasa hata hatuhesabu miaka... January maybe February next year anaingia form one.

"So its just nimeanza kufeel ni kama nakimbiza time kutry kucover up for the time that she is not going to be with me," Judy Nyawira said.

The importance of intentional parenting

Judy emphasizes the importance of being intentional about spending quality time with children while they are still young.

As they grow older, their interests and responsibilities evolve, making it more challenging for parents to connect on the same level.

"Mi siamini sahizi najaribu kukwamilia kanini ka Mumbus hivi. And by the way right now she's so busy. You know she is a teenager, from bithrday parties to hang out parties.

"Now the time that she spends with me inaenda kuwa mingi than the time she's going to spend away from us. Akiingia form one that's it. She is gone," Judy said.

Judy encourages parents to create meaningful memories and foster strong relationships with their children before they embark on new chapters in their lives.

How Judy Nyawira & Celestine Wakavinye balance business & family life

Both Judy and Celestine discuss the intricacies of managing successful businesses while nurturing their families.

They share personal stories and insights, providing strategies for maintaining a harmonious life.

From effective time management to seeking support from loved ones, they highlight the importance of finding balance and prioritizing the well-being of both their careers and families.

They acknowledge the complexities and challenges that arise, but also emphasize the fulfillment and joy found in embracing these roles.