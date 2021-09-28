Accept nothing less than Sh400K - Kamene Goro tells Kenyan housewives

Commenting on the recent ruling by High Court judge Teresiah Matheka, Kamene insisted that Kenyan housewives deserve no less than Sh400,000 as compensation for their services.

Kamene justified the six-figure salary by noting that housewives make their husbands' lives much easier by ensuring they are comfortable at all times.

She used her own case to illustrate her point, narrating that before her marriage ended she used to make and deliver lunch to her then husband on a daily basis.

Noting that she and her husband were living in Tanzania, Kamene added that she also used to prepare his gym bag everyday and take it to him in the evening before he left his workplace.

Kamene added that the tasks of managing her home left her without a social life and very little time to take care of her own personal needs.

"We used to have a kitchen garden so I used to go to the shamba and pick managu, terere and all those traditional vegetables, take them to my house help for her to wash them then nitoe dagaa kwa store (get sardines from the store) to soak in hot water... because he wouldn't eat food which hadn't been prepared by me. Before you know it, here comes midday so I pack the lunch, hop into the car and go deliver the food to his office.

"I'd wait to pick the containers after he was done eating and only then could I leave for the house. And of course if he needed some errands done or if I had to go by the supermarket then I'd have to do those before I got back to the house," Kamene narrated.

Kamene went on to narrate that by the time she was done with the lunch-run she's get back home to only two hours of having her lunch and reading a book before she'd have to attend to her husband again.

"Two hours maybe to chill and maybe read a book, attend to my own biasharas [errands] or whatever... before you know it, it's the late afternoon... I go to the room, pack his [gym] bag... DUDE!!!" she exclaimed, addressing her morning co-host Jalang'o.

The presenter compared the routine to how doctors are normally "on call", but shied away from revealing how much her husband would give her as compensation.

She concluded her remarks by stating: "Thank God I came back home! You know what my biggest highlights were? Going to the supermarket and going to the salon! Imagine those being the only two things you look forward to in a whole week!