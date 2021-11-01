Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

On Monday, the love birds took to Instagram to share photos of their adorable son as they introduced him to the world.

“Long Live The King 🤗🤗 Meet Franklin Rey, the boy y’all have been praying for, pouring your heart to, standing in the gap for. We’ve struggled a bit with the decision but decided that it is only fair to meet he who you have been praying for. Receive gratitude from @manapatau @daddiemarto @koku_lwanga @itsmarcustau for the love and prayers. He is doing great and we thank God and all of you who stood with us! Thank You!!,” reads a post from the couple.

Actor Daddie Marto and wife Koku Pulse Live Kenya

Daddie and his wife welcomed baby number two in August this year and since then they had kept him away from the public eye.

In an update, the former Sue Na Johnnie actor mentioned that his wife gave birth on August 25th, 2021 at exactly 02.15am. Their bundle of joy arrived weighing 3.385Kgs.

Bundle of Joy

“Ladies and Gentlemen, weighing in 3.385kgs, at 02.15am on August 25th 2021 our bundle of joy landed 😊 Took time to readjust and get to know him, baby is fine feeding and sleeping, daddy is tired but hanging in there, mommy is taking the biggest hit but it was expected, so all is well. We are indeed blessed 😊” shared Daddie Marto.

The news of Daddie Marto and his wife welcoming baby umber two was received well by their fans and followers. Many showered them with congratulatory messages.