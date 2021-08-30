Actor Daddie Marto and wife welcome Baby Number 2

In an update, the former Sue Na Johnnie Actor mentioned that his wife gave birth on August 25th, 2021 at exactly 02.15am. Their bundle of joy arrived weighing 3.385Kgs.

In his message Daddie Marto pointed out that they took some time off social media to readjust and focus on taking good care of their newborn.

Bundle of Joy

“Ladies and Gentlemen, weighing in 3.385kgs, at 02.15am on August 25th 2021 our bundle of joy landed 😊 Took time to readjust and get to know him, baby is fine feeding and sleeping, daddy is tired but hanging in there, mommy is taking the biggest hit but it was expected, so all is well. We are indeed blessed 😊” shared Daddie Marto.

The news of Daddie Marto and his wife welcoming baby umber two was received well by a section of their fans and followers. Many showered them with congratulatory messages.

The two love birds went public with the pregnancy in January this Year, during a Q&A session with fans via their Insta-stories.

At that Particular time, Marto said that the Pregnancy was not planned for but as they always say; Life is what happens when you are busy planning for it.

“No, we weren't ready. Yes, God's Timing is best. No, it's not easy, Yes, we are capable, Life is what happens when you are busy planning for it,” shared Daddie Marto.

Martin Githinji and Christine Koku Lwanga officiated their relationship back in 2018 and were blessed with a son named Marcus Tau.

blessednjugush “Congratulations!!!!!! Konge na meerî”