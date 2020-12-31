Veteran Actor cum Radio Comedian Inspekta Mwala has called it quits at the Royal Media Services owned station Radio Citizen.

Mwala who used to host the breakfast show dubbed #JamboKenya alongside Vincent Ateya and Melody Sinzore decided to hang his boots in radio after 13 years. Reports indicate that Mwala has opted to retire from Radio.

The funnyman hosted his last show at the station on Wednesday, where he bid goodbye to his fans who have accorded him support for the past 13 years.

Radio Comedian Inspekta Mwala with Ateya and Melody

In his message Mwala expressed gratitude towards his Bosses at RMS, for giving him the opportunity to work with the station for all the years.

Taking to Social media, Vincent Ateya wished Mwala all the best in his next chapter saying the Jambo Kenya crew will miss him dearly.

“Bro I will miss you on Jambo Kenya but I wish you well!” wrote Vincent Ateya.

Mwala’s colleague and sports anchor Jacob Icia had this to say about his retirement from Radio; “Dear @inspektamwala, you retire from @RadioCitizenFM airwaves, but you remain an icon, an icon of all art fronts you have entered in your illustrious career. In your own words, you go to concentrate on other businesses that need your attention. Go ye and prosper! Amen”.