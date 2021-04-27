Actor Maqbull set for Radio Comeback 2 years after quitting Capital FM

In an Instagram post, Maqbull put up the Nation FM Logo, saying that things are in the pipeline for his Radio Comeback.

The Caption on the poster in question reads “…Loading 😏”.

The Crime and Justice actor excited a section of his followers, who were happy to see him make a radio comeback.

Maqbull parted ways with Capital FM on Mya 31, 2019, after working for the Chris Kirubi owned station for 12 years. At the station, he used to host the Breakfast984 alongside Amina Abdi Rabar.

“Not sure how to sum up 12 years of your life with people who eventually turned family and a place you called home but let's try go through the memories today #myjourney @capitalfmkenya#12yearsaslave” wrote Maqbull.

Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya

Later, on he was replaced by legendary presenter Fareed Khimani who was poached from Nation Media Group owned station Nation FM.

Fareed was paired with Amina Abdi Rabar on Capital FM to host the Breakfast show #Breakfast984. The two worked together for some time before Amina exited the station under unclear circumstances.