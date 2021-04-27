RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Maqbull set for Radio Comeback 2 years after quitting Capital FM

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Maqbull parted ways with Capital FM after 12 years

Maqbull
Maqbull Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality and Actor Makbul 'Buli' Mohamed popularly known as Maqbull has hinted on a possible Radio Comeback, roughly two years after parting ways with Capital FM.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post, Maqbull put up the Nation FM Logo, saying that things are in the pipeline for his Radio Comeback.

The Caption on the poster in question reads “…Loading 😏”.

The Crime and Justice actor excited a section of his followers, who were happy to see him make a radio comeback.

Maqbull parted ways with Capital FM on Mya 31, 2019, after working for the Chris Kirubi owned station for 12 years. At the station, he used to host the Breakfast984 alongside Amina Abdi Rabar.

“Not sure how to sum up 12 years of your life with people who eventually turned family and a place you called home but let's try go through the memories today #myjourney @capitalfmkenya#12yearsaslave wrote Maqbull.

Also Read: It was so scary leaving Capital FM after 12 years- Former Capital FM presenter reveals

Maqbull and Amina Abdi Rabar
Maqbull and Amina Abdi Rabar Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya

Later, on he was replaced by legendary presenter Fareed Khimani who was poached from Nation Media Group owned station Nation FM.

Fareed was paired with Amina Abdi Rabar on Capital FM to host the Breakfast show #Breakfast984. The two worked together for some time before Amina exited the station under unclear circumstances.

PULSE TV

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke