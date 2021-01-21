Actress Bridget Shighadi has refuted reports that she is expecting baby number two after a number of fans reached out to her with inquires on whether she is pregnant.

Taking to her Insta-stories, the Maria actress made it clear that she is not expectant, but just gained a few Kgs.

The discussion on whether Ms Shighdai is pregnant or not was ignited by a photo she put up with a seemingly bulging stomach prompting a section of her Insta-followers to conclude that she was pregnant.

Actress Bridget Shighadi

“You have grown thick,” commented a fan.

The actress replied, “Oh yes! But wanna cut again, people thinking am pregnant.”

Another fan asked, "Are you pregnant currently?"

She replied, “The number of people who have assumed this is so crazy, no am not. Corna weight maybe?"

Also Read: Actress Bridget Shighadi excites fans as she celebrates baby daddy Nick Mutuma with this Family portrait

Actress Bridget Shighadi

Relationship

Nick Mutuma and Shighadi have been an item for years and they welcomed their first born daughter Dua in February 2018.

However, in September last year, the couple who like their relationship private, decided to go an extra mile and show their social media followers how they are bringing up their little daughter Dua with lots of Love.

At that particular time, Bridget excited a section of her fans after putting up a beautiful family portrait celebrating her baby daddy who was turning a year older, with a sweet and precise Birthday message.

Actress Bridget Shighadi and Actor Nick Mutuma (Courtesy/Instagram)

Despite being public figures, the two always share their progresses in life with fans on social media, but rarely open up on their love life.