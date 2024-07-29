The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

Lynet Okumu

Nyaboke Moraa shares touching video with her late daughter Marrie, while her baby daddy expresses his faith by leaving everything to God.

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram)
Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram)

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is grappling with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng.

The heartbroken mother took to social media to express her grief and share memories of her beloved 19-year old daughter.

Nyaboke Moraa shared her sorrow on social media, posting a video from happier times. In the short Instagram clip, Nyaboke is seen participating in a challenge where she introduces someone special in her life.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

Her daughter, Marrie, appears in the video, and the two share a warm and emotional hug as Nyaboke sings along to the popular song "Huyu hapa huyu, nampenda."

The video captures a joyful moment between mother and daughter, highlighting their close bond.

This post marks Nyaboke's first public expression of grief since the news of Marrie's passing was announced by her close friend, Sandra Dacha.

The tragic loss of Marrie comes just weeks after Nyaboke buried her brother, compounding her grief.

Colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry have rallied around the 'Tahidi High' actress, offering prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time.

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende, also expressed his sorrow over their daughter's death in an emotional social media post.

"It's a dark day. I can't question God. I leave everything to Him," he wrote, conveying the depth of his loss.

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram)
Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram) Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Nyaboke had first introduced Blakaende to the public in June 2021, celebrating him on Father's Day and praising his dedication to their daughter.

"To the father of our only daughter. You are a super dad, I appreciate you for the sacrifices you make for our children. I could never ask for a better daddy for them because you are the best daddy... may God continue filling your cup. Happy Father's Day Jakisumo," Nyaboke wrote.

She also revealed that she became a mother earlier than she had expected. "Lakini ulinidanganya nikakuwa mama mapema sana yawa... God bless you osiepa (my friend) @blakaende," she added.

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram)
Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram) Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Nyaboke Moraa is a mother of four children. Her third and fourth children were fathered by the late Benjamin Ayimba, a former Kenya rugby coach.

Nyaboke met Ayimba weeks after divorcing her first husband of seven years. They fell in love and lived together for eight years before separating in 2018.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
