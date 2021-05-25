Ayimba's Baby mama, Actress Nyaboke Moraa rants against his sister in lengthy post

The former Tahidi High Actress claims that her children have been labelled ‘bastards’ and ‘chokoraas’ by ‘Mo’ who is believed to be Ayimba’s sister.

In a lengthy post, Moraa addressed Mo saying that she has always been the bigger person when it came to attacks on her children but she’s had enough.

“A single woman with a child,never married has the audacity to constantly call my babies bastards and street chokoraas.A woman who was helped raise her own child unlike me who raises hers alone.I was always told to be the bigger person,to calm down and oh understand she has kichwa mbaya.......I always kept calm,but now again calling my kids the same?Can't she just respect even her own sibling????”

Actress Nyaboke Moraa and children Pulse Live Kenya

The actress further claims that her children have been constantly verbally abused by Ayimba’s family and she’s not taking it anymore.

“Hii ujinga ya Mo let her talk imefika mwisho.Ujinga ya kunitukania watoto sitakubali kabisaaaaaa.Mimi pia ni kichwa mbaya nani na sai sina akili......Ngalia tu hawa bastards wangu...ngalia tu vile ni warembo. Then you expect God to just be silent and bless you,chunga sana mwanamke Mungu sio kijana na sio rika yako.These insults you always give kids will eat you one day.Wale wa Mo take it easy pia nyinyi niwacheni kabisa,you don't know,you just don't!!!”

Moraa was on Saturday 22nd May in mourning over the late Coach who is the father to her two sons.

The two were embroiled in a court battle with Ayimba after suing him for neglect of his children.