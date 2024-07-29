Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Moraa’s close friend Sandra Dacha broke the sad news to the public in a post saying “With deep sadness, we share the news of Nyaboke Moraa's daughter's passing. She needs your prayers now. Rest in Peace Marrie😭.”

It is not clear what killed 19-year-old Achienge or the circumstances under which she died.

Fans and fellow celebrities have been expressing their sympathy and support for Nyaboke during this difficult time as she mourns her only daughter. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Moraa was raising one daughter and three sons.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

This year has been tough for the former Tahidi High actress as they recently lost their elder brother.

Nyaboke Moraa's brother's death

Nyaboke had expressed her grief in June, explaining that one moment the family was happy, and the next, they were in despair.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared how the Nyariki family had suffered another blow with the loss of their big brother, who had been expected to join them for a reunion but missed his flight and suddenly passed away.

The burial was held on June 16. She questioned what was happening this year and whether her family would ever find peace.

In addition to these recent losses, Nyaboke also posted on May 15 about her niece, who passed away five months prior in December 2023.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

In the post, she expressed that the pain of losing her niece was overwhelming and hard to believe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyaboke wished her a happy birthday in heaven, noting she would have turned 18.

She also remembered her father, who passed away eight years ago on the same day, saying life has never been the same since.