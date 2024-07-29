The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2024-07-29
Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng.

  • Nyaboke Moraa, Kenyan actress and content creator, is mourning the tragic loss of her 19-year-old daughter, Marrie Achieng
  • The circumstances of Achieng's death are not clear and have left fans and fellow celebrities expressing sympathy and support for Moraa
  • This is the second tragic loss for Moraa and her family this year, as they recently lost their elder brother

Moraa’s close friend Sandra Dacha broke the sad news to the public in a post saying “With deep sadness, we share the news of Nyaboke Moraa's daughter's passing. She needs your prayers now. Rest in Peace Marrie😭.”

It is not clear what killed 19-year-old Achienge or the circumstances under which she died.

Fans and fellow celebrities have been expressing their sympathy and support for Nyaboke during this difficult time as she mourns her only daughter. .

Moraa was raising one daughter and three sons.

This year has been tough for the former Tahidi High actress as they recently lost their elder brother.

Nyaboke had expressed her grief in June, explaining that one moment the family was happy, and the next, they were in despair.

She shared how the Nyariki family had suffered another blow with the loss of their big brother, who had been expected to join them for a reunion but missed his flight and suddenly passed away.

The burial was held on June 16. She questioned what was happening this year and whether her family would ever find peace.

In addition to these recent losses, Nyaboke also posted on May 15 about her niece, who passed away five months prior in December 2023.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

In the post, she expressed that the pain of losing her niece was overwhelming and hard to believe.

Nyaboke wished her a happy birthday in heaven, noting she would have turned 18.

She also remembered her father, who passed away eight years ago on the same day, saying life has never been the same since.

She hoped he was taking care of her niece and expressed how difficult these moments were for their family.

