ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister after 8 years lights up social media

Charles Ouma

After eight years of being apart, Actress Nyaboke Moraa finally reunited with her younger sister who jetted back into the country

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa

Kenyan actress and content creator Gloria Nyaboke Moraa was overcome with emotions as she reunited with her younger sister after eight years of being apart.

The renowned actress turned up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to welcome her sister who jetted back to the country and could not contain her emotions.

The emotional reunion was captured in a video that was shared by the actress on social media.

It shows the actress donning pair of black trousers and a jungle green sweater, while her younger sister who had just jetted back into the country wore a tracksuit.

The two siblings hugged warmly and could be seen spinning each other around at the airport.

“After 8 years of not seeing my baby sister.....I am emochono bado.tumelia mandoo na mandoo.....gosh sishikiki kabisa....my very special day. Thank you God,” read her caption.

They could be heard crying in joy as they hugged tightly in a warm show of love.

Their chemistry warmed the hearts of many netizens who flooded the comments section with their own experiences welcoming loved ones back home.

Kerubo Kerubo: I know that feeling for sure lia yako yote baba.

Lydiah Wamuyu Mathu: We are in solidarity. Crying with you. Such a sweet moment. Can't imagine the weeks, days, hours, minutes... you have counted down to this moment.

Wincy Raft Love: Nimelia vle mlitaka na vile nimemiss my kids n my mum

A section of her followers on social media were interacting with a side of the actress that they are not familiar with and did not hold back their comments.

Shicks Purity: Yaani kumbe gaidi wewe ni softie kiplan

Carol Nyarkisii: U have made me cry gaidi u will pay my tears..

Nyong'ora Monifer: Layla Karibu nyumbani! Nimewasaidia kulia haki

Others confessed that the video of the reunion moved them to tears with those who could relate also weighing in.

Edna Menge: Now tell me why I am crying too.

Petronillah Princes: You made me cry too. Siblings love .

Sa Range: I know the feeling

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
