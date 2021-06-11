Actress Nyaboke Moraa barred from Baby Daddy Benjamin Ayimba’s burial (Video)

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Former Auntie Boss actress Sandra Dacha claims that police have been brought in by Ayimba’s sisters, preventing his baby mama, Moraa and her sons from getting in.

“You bring a whole police force from Siaya to come bar her from burying her baby daddy? Huyu msichana mmoja? Toxic sisters in law#RIPBenjaminAyimba,” wrote Dacha.

Dacha says Ayimba’s sisters hostility towards Moraa and her sons is unfair considering the two boys are their nephews.

“Their only mistake was to come bury their father Benjamin Ayimba. The way they've been treated my God! I don't care how I have been treated but I care about how they treated these young superstars Sasa Mnabagua watoto na ni DAMU MOJA @nyabokemoraa Toxic sisters in law #RIPBenjaminAyimba,” wrote Dacha.

Moraa and Ayimba’s sister's altercation

On May 25th, the actress was fired up after she allegedly had an altercation with her late baby daddy Benjamin Ayimba’s sister over an attack on her children.

The actress claims that her children have been labelled ‘bastards’ and ‘chokoraas’ by ‘Mo’ who is believed to be Ayimba’s sister.

In a lengthy post, Moraa addressed Mo saying that she has always been the bigger person when it came to attacks on her children but she’s had enough.

“A single woman with a child,never married has the audacity to constantly call my babies bastards and street chokoraas.A woman who was helped raise her own child unlike me who raises hers alone.I was always told to be the bigger person,to calm down and oh understand she has kichwa mbaya.......I always kept calm,but now again calling my kids the same?Can't she just respect even her own sibling????”

The actress further claims that her children have been constantly verbally abused by Ayimba’s family and she’s not taking it anymore.

“Hii ujinga ya Mo let her talk imefika mwisho.Ujinga ya kunitukania watoto sitakubali kabisaaaaaa.Mimi pia ni kichwa mbaya nani na sai sina akili......Ngalia tu hawa bastards wangu...ngalia tu vile ni warembo. Then you expect God to just be silent and bless you,chunga sana mwanamke Mungu sio kijana na sio rika yako.These insults you always give kids will eat you one day.Wale wa Mo take it easy pia nyinyi niwacheni kabisa,you don't know,you just don't!!!”

Moraa and Ayimba

In 2020, Moraa had accused Ayimba of unfairly and unreasonably neglecting and abandoning their two boys after failing to pay for their upkeep and rent.

She also accused him of neglecting the children’s healthcare and payment of school fees.

A similar court case was presented against Coach Ayimba by Fabricia Odhiambo who won the case where she was to get Sh 20,000 per month for the maintenance of their two children.