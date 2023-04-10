Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Alongside Golden Globe and EMMY award winner Sharon Stone and Dr. Socé Fall from Senegal, Onyango will judge the Universal Health Coverage category.

The Health For All Film Festival aims to connect people who join the health promotion movement through films. Audio-visual language is one of the key elements of WHO’s 'Communicating for health impact' approach.

Well-produced and well-targeted short films can improve the health status of some groups, encouraging behavior change or providing knowledge, motivation, or skills needed for people to take action.

Adelle expressed her excitement and readiness for the task noting she intends to see how awareness of Universal Health Coverage is being raised through film.

“It’s incredible to work alongside Sharon Stone a global icon who has not only starred in films we love, but has done incredible work in empowering women and people living with HIV/AIDS. It’s incredible to join her as a jury member in a festival that recognizes the power of storytelling to change the world. .

"This is a premise I believe in and is the foundation on which I’ve built Legally Clueless Africa. I look forward to viewing how global health concerns are brought forward through film," she noted.

Adelle Onyango is known for her advocacy for mental health in Africa. She is a TEDx speaker and has won numerous awards. She uses her platform to amplify African stories and advocate for mental health in Africa, providing a safe space for individuals to share their mental health journeys.