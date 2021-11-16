Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

MC Fullstop has been ailing for some time now and he took social media to update his fans on why he has been missing in action.

In his update, Fullstop said that he was suffering from a critical disease of the lungs known as Labor Pneumonia.

“My sincerely apologies to all fans for not being able to perform on radio, TV, clubs or events for now,

I have been unwell and currently hospitalized (admitted) undergoing treatment for a disease of the lungs – Labor pneumonia at the Nairobi west hospital. I thank everyone for the positive energy and love. God willing, I will be back soon,” reads the update.

On Monday, betting firm Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative came to his rescue. The firm made sure, MC Fullstop is discharged from hospital on Monday November ,15 after his bill estimated to be over half a million was cleared.

“We decided to support MC Fullstop who has been ailing for quite some time. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Dedan Mungai.

“On behalf of MC Fullstop's family, I would like to thank Odibets for coming out and helping my husband, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said MC Fullstop's wife.

Mid this year, the Kenya reggae fraternity and Odibets came to the aid of ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.