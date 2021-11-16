RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

God willing, I will be back soon - MC Fullstop

Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal
Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

Popular Kenyan MC John Maina aka MC Fullstop has gotten help after being hospitalized at Nairobi West Hospital for past few weeks.

Recommended articles

MC Fullstop has been ailing for some time now and he took social media to update his fans on why he has been missing in action.

In his update, Fullstop said that he was suffering from a critical disease of the lungs known as Labor Pneumonia.

“My sincerely apologies to all fans for not being able to perform on radio, TV, clubs or events for now,

I have been unwell and currently hospitalized (admitted) undergoing treatment for a disease of the lungs – Labor pneumonia at the Nairobi west hospital. I thank everyone for the positive energy and love. God willing, I will be back soon,” reads the update.

On Monday, betting firm Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative came to his rescue. The firm made sure, MC Fullstop is discharged from hospital on Monday November ,15 after his bill estimated to be over half a million was cleared.

“We decided to support MC Fullstop who has been ailing for quite some time. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Dedan Mungai.

“On behalf of MC Fullstop's family, I would like to thank Odibets for coming out and helping my husband, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said MC Fullstop's wife.

Mid this year, the Kenya reggae fraternity and Odibets came to the aid of ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.

Benson Ouma popularly known as DJ Lastborn had suffered a stroke for the second time.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Drama as comedian Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Drama as comedian Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

Wizkid named Best African act at MTV European Music Awards

Wizkid named Best African act at MTV European Music Awards

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Sauti’s Sol’s Bien drops much anticipated EP ‘Bald Men Love Better’ ft Aaron Rimbui

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]