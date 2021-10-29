Akorino model Pesh weds fiancé in colourful wedding [Photos]

Pesh and Dan tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family and close friends.

Later on, Pesh took to social media to share moments captured from their lavish ceremony.

“What a lovely day it was ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. ❤❤❤❤💖💕,” shared Pesh.

Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh weds Dan Magenda Pulse Live Kenya

The two love birds wedded days (October 12, 2021) after Dan went down on his pop the big question ‘Will You Marry me’.

“Of course I said I DO 🥰🥰 with all this surprises, ningekata aje? Thanks to boo and @bonfireadventures for the surprise,” shared Pesh after their engagement.

Pesh came into the limelight after she started sharing photos on Instagram flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits.

Netizens fell in love with her beauty and branded her the hottest Akorino model in Kenya.

Photos from the white wedding

