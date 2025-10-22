Kenya’s new breed of performers: Ndeke, Embarambamba & how they go viral

Ndeke ya Muthanga’s viral performance at the Kitui Mashujaa Day celebrations was more than a national holiday spectacle; it was a potent flashpoint in Kenya’s ongoing culture war over gospel music.

His blend of fervent praise and sheer comic theatrics has placed him firmly among a group of artists including Embarambamba, Justina Syokau, and William Getembe who are rapidly shifting the genre from ministry to sensationalist gospel-tainment.