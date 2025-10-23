Emotional toll of covering Raila's death on Stephen Letoo

When news broke that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had passed away in India, among those hit hard by the news was Citizen TV’s senior political reporter, Stephen Letoo. Having covered Raila for years, Letoo suddenly found himself not just reporting history, but living through it a professional assignment that also carried deep personal pain.

A difficult call to duty for Letoo

Letoo was among the journalists selected to accompany the government delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, to India for the repatriation of Raila’s body. Speaking to former NTV political journalist Kennedy Murithi , Letoo said the the assignment came suddenly, and the emotional weight of it nearly made him turn it down.

He recalled being told, within minutes of the news breaking, to prepare for the journey. Initially, he hesitated the thought of covering the death of someone he deeply admired was overwhelming.

I told myself, I’ve been covering Raila Odinga alive. Why not cover him when he is no more?

KQ 203 (RAO001) which brought home the body of former Prime Minister of Kenya, the late Raila Amolo Odinga

It was a decision that would mark one of the most emotionally demanding experiences of his career.

The longest flight

The journey to Mumbai was far from an ordinary assignment. The usually lively chatter among Kenyan delegations was replaced by a heavy silence. Letoo described the atmosphere on the flight as loud in its quietness, with only the sound of meal trays breaking the stillness.

Upon landing, the delegation was on the ground for barely an hour and a half. There was no time for ceremony.



Raila’s body, not yet prepared for public viewing, was placed in a temporary casket for transport.

Within an hour and a half, we were back on the plane heading to Kenya. We knew the viewing would be done back home.

That brief, sombre mission from Nairobi to Mumbai and back would become etched in his memory a journey that symbolised both duty and grief.

Finding strength among friends

During the mission, Letoo found solace in the company of two people who were also close to Raila, his daughter, Winnie Odinga, and Yala MP Jared Okello.



The three leaned on one another to stay strong as they fulfilled what Okello called their final assignment for Baba.

Despite the sorrow, there was a shared determination to see the task through with dignity and respect.

We told ourselves, we can’t be weak. Play your part; I’ll play mine, just like during the campaigns.

A father-son bond

Letoo’s connection to Raila went beyond that of a journalist and a news subject. Over years of covering his rallies, press briefings, and political campaigns particularly in the heated 2017, 2022 General Election period a deep mutual respect developed.

He described Raila as a father figure, someone who took a personal interest in those around him.

Every time we met, he would check on me asking how I was, even jokingly asking, ‘How are the Maasai saying?

Stephen Letoo and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

To him, Raila was more than just a politician, he was a mentor and a teacher whose humility left a lasting impression. That relationship made the coverage of his death all the more painful. For Letoo, it wasn’t just about documenting the end of a political era, it was about saying goodbye to someone who had shaped his professional and personal journey.

The legacy that lives on

Even in death, Letoo believes Raila’s presence will continue to influence Kenya’s political landscape.



“In 2027, anyone branded as having betrayed Raila will face political doom,” he said, noting that Raila’s legacy had transcended politics.