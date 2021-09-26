RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Madam boss is angry!

Kenyan celeb Akothee with Mama Ida Odinga during the celebration of 1 year anniversary of Akothee Foundation
Kenyan celeb Akothee with Mama Ida Odinga during the celebration of 1 year anniversary of Akothee Foundation

Kenyan celebrity Esther Akoth alias Akothee is spewing gall just a day after the mega celebration of Akothee Foundation's one year anniversary.

In an angry post on her Instagram stories, Akothee took issue with the venue where her celebration was hosted, the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel along Waiyaki Way.

An angry Madam Boss vented to her fans that she had a less than ideal experience with the facility's management.

"The management of Kempinski is a total mess, with ugly ATTITUDE. All my life I have held events in Kempinski (and) I have never met such arrogant, unprofessional, bitter managers.

"I regret having engaged Kempinski in holding the First Anniversary of my foundation. I will never ever step foot in that dirty dusty building. Will address this on Wednesday [September 29, 2021]," Akothee's post read.

Screenshot of Akothee's rant following the celebration of Akothee Foundation's 1 year anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski
Screenshot of Akothee's rant following the celebration of Akothee Foundation's 1 year anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live could not immediately establish what might have gone down at the event as none of her guests expressed dissatisfaction at how the celebration went.

Photos from Akothee Foundation's 1-year Anniversary

The all-white themed party took place on Saturday September 25, 2021 and it was a star-studded production.

The chief guest was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's wife, Mama Ida Odinga, and she did not disappoint!

In her floral, orange-beige brocade fabric gown, Mama Ida left guests in awe and many lining up for photos with the respected former educationist all through the evening of celebrations.

Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank, Dr Silpah Owich with Mama Ida Odinga at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank, Dr Silpah Owich with Mama Ida Odinga at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Embakasi MP Babu Owino (R) with Mama Ida Odinga (C) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Embakasi MP Babu Owino (R) with Mama Ida Odinga (C) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya

The guest list also contained a number of influencers in Kenya, various professionals in the entertainment & business industries, Akothee's fellow entertainers and media personalities.

Here are more photos from the event.

Kenyan celeb Akothee with Mama Ida Odinga during the celebration of 1 year anniversary of Akothee Foundation
Kenyan celeb Akothee with Mama Ida Odinga during the celebration of 1 year anniversary of Akothee Foundation Pulse Live Kenya
Comedians Churchill Ndambuki (C), Owago Onyiro (R) and clergyman Robert Burale (L) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Comedians Churchill Ndambuki (C), Owago Onyiro (R) and clergyman Robert Burale (L) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Celebrities at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Celebrities at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu with fellow entertainer Yvonne Darcq at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu with fellow entertainer Yvonne Darcq at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu with influencer Kabi Wa Jesus at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu with influencer Kabi Wa Jesus at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Media personality Janet Mbugua with Akothee and Mama Ida Odinga at the Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary
Media personality Janet Mbugua with Akothee and Mama Ida Odinga at the Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
Actor Nick Mutuma, model Rue Babay, media personality Janet Mbugua at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary
Actor Nick Mutuma, model Rue Babay, media personality Janet Mbugua at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

