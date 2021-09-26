Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

In an angry post on her Instagram stories, Akothee took issue with the venue where her celebration was hosted, the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel along Waiyaki Way.

An angry Madam Boss vented to her fans that she had a less than ideal experience with the facility's management.

"The management of Kempinski is a total mess, with ugly ATTITUDE. All my life I have held events in Kempinski (and) I have never met such arrogant, unprofessional, bitter managers.

"I regret having engaged Kempinski in holding the First Anniversary of my foundation. I will never ever step foot in that dirty dusty building. Will address this on Wednesday [September 29, 2021]," Akothee's post read.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live could not immediately establish what might have gone down at the event as none of her guests expressed dissatisfaction at how the celebration went.

Photos from Akothee Foundation's 1-year Anniversary

The all-white themed party took place on Saturday September 25, 2021 and it was a star-studded production.

The chief guest was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's wife, Mama Ida Odinga, and she did not disappoint!

In her floral, orange-beige brocade fabric gown, Mama Ida left guests in awe and many lining up for photos with the respected former educationist all through the evening of celebrations.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

The guest list also contained a number of influencers in Kenya, various professionals in the entertainment & business industries, Akothee's fellow entertainers and media personalities.

Here are more photos from the event.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya