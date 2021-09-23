Akothee opens up on her struggles as a public figure in candid post

You may think that the life of your favorite celebrities is perfect, but they are humans too and some have been battling with issues that we know nothing about.

On that note, Award-winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has opened up on struggles of being a famous.

In a candid post, the singer confessed that lately, she has been avoiding people (Fans), to an extent of wishing she could just a normal person, living a normal life. She noted that that sometimes she might appear strong but deep down she is broken.

“You all might not understand but allow me express myself today .

I may appear strong but deep down I have been broken Soo many times .

I am a moving damaged good .

,👉 I have realised that I have become very sensitive that I don't even want to leave my house. I don't like people recognizing me in public and at times I just wished I was just a normal person passing the streets in peace 🙏” said Akothee.

The Akothee Safari’s CEO narrated that on several occasions she has found herself running away from her fans.

“In several occasions, I have found myself running away from fans who maybe innocently, are coming to say haloo to me with love 🤔 but since most of the ones who really made an effort to come show me their love and how much they adore me turned into upgraded PROFFESIONal haters 🤔🤔 without me doing anything to them.

,I am always very scared when I meet fans in public places , the moment I am noticed, even without knowing ,I stop that business,And I just want to run away 🙊,

It's not funny at all , since I know some might be genuine 🙏 but again ,I also thought the ones before were genuine too” wrote Akothee in part.

She added that she life is hard as a public figure and entrepreneur.

My life is very hard

“My life is very hard as a public figure and entrepreneur, I have met real haters live at the supermarkets , banks ,and service areas ,airport ,my place of work 💪 don't think everyone loves me , I am not ice cream, but then again just leave me alone 🙏 ,it's not what you think , the love and hate comes in equal measures .

👉I get traumatized before leaving my house or jumping out of my car 🙆,I already feel attacked even where there is nobody”

“This feeling has turned me into an animal ,and one day I asked my Mentor Mrs NYONGO If my life will ever be the same again 🙆

I am very comfortable with fans that I meet in official functions / shows /

But in my private space ,oooh shit .ooh shit ,I am sorry .

I don't even know how to behave, forgive me for misbehaving but it comes without me knowing .