Akothee's powerful letter to her three daughters

The outspoken entertainer heaped praises on the three, rightfully calling them the women she gave birth to.

The open letter posted on Madam Boss' social media channels outlined the ways in which Akothee would like to see her young daughters prosper.

"You are pretty. You are brilliant. You are kind. You are disciplined. You are Successful. You are blessed," Akothee lauded them

She went o to caution the three that the women their age may be jealous of their success in life.

Akothee's first daughter Vesha is the Director of Akothee Safaris, her second born, Rue Baby is an established model while the youngest of the three, Fancy is a gifted dancer.

"It's difficult for most of your agemates to understand why it's you, for that they will find reasons to dim this light. Please mum be careful with the people around you, especially women, and women at your age. Sometimes, I don't know where you are ,but my spirit is moving around with you. Just know I will always stand by you even when your world trust to come down.

"Concentrate more on building your own self, yes I gave you a platform ,but it's not your end goal nor your destiny. Pull yourself and do great things that your feature will appreciate you for," Akothee told her daughters.

The entertainer went on to advice her children on how to deal with the chatter that happens online.

"Let the noise from the internet be a sweet music to your ears , those are not your enemies ,they are your cheer leaders/ they admire you , imagine performing without an audience. You need those supporting you and those insulting you, that's the only way you will strike a balance in life.