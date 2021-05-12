Akothee's reaction after being named Number 15 among Richest Musicians Africa

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Abebo Hit-maker noted that despite her name appearing on the list, a section of Kenyans will still go ahead to speculate that she bribed to be featured.

On the list, the singer has been named number 15 with her Net worth estimated to be $10 Million.

Akothee Reacts

“Kenya mtajitetea mkiwa upande gani. 40 looks like this 🤣🤣

The richest Artist in Africa ,hawajasema female , wamesema richest Artist omesikia hiyo i ?KENYANs will not agree 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they will say even bilgates is rich na hasemi ! wewe ulijuaje ?

Watasema nimelipa Forbes. 🤣🤣Any way, I am not Kenyan, they deported me long time ago. They exchanged me with several artists they admire . They even gave me out together with my children and my dogs .🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

SHIDA ni AKOTHEE tuu ndio ako available

Watado 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

💪YOUNG ,RICH, POPULAR , SEXY AND FAMOUS💋” shared Akothee.

Despite the list going viral, a number of stakeholders in the Music industry and artistes themselves have dismissed it, stating that figures quoted by the publication are wrong.

On the list, Senegalese singer, Songwriter, actor, Businessman and Politician Youssou N'dour hold the number one spot with a Net Worth of $145 Million.

Akon is second with an estimated Net worth of $80 Million.

