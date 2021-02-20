Singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has poured out her heart to daughter Rue Baby as she turns a year older.

The singer advised her daughter to get married if she can, because being a single parent is not pride but comes as a result of circumstances.

The mother of five went on to give 10 other things Rue Baby should do as she lives her life as an adult.

Marry if possible, don’t be like your mother – Akothee to daughter Rue Baby as she turns a year older

Here is what she said;

MY SUPER STAR! SULWENA #

SILENCE PLEASE! Let me take the opportunity to wish my uterus a happy birthday @rue.baby

👉1. Do whatever it takes to be the person you have always wished to be

👉2. Take charge of your life for you are the pilot if your plane, when you take off to the sky, you have to make a decision of landing and how to land however the situation,whether crash landing or safe landing ,you will have to land 💪

👉3. The world is full of opportunities, only those who are hungry can see them, you better be hungry to leave your comfort zone and do what it takes to be Great

👉4. People's opinion about you, should never be your reality, you should be the last person with an opinion about yourself. Most people talk you out of your dream because their hearts are willing but their bodies are weak

👉5. Turn your dreams into reality, it only takes discipline to achieve your goals 💪 differentiate your mini goals from big goals, start with the small ones like Spreading your Bed, your hygiene and physical appearance

👉6. Do what you want with yourself without feeling sorry for what people think of you, as long as you are not a nuisance to the public.

7. Dress the way you want, Gum kidwa gumo be nyako Tim giki, Tim Gima moro chunyi kik ngato pimni muya, an Meru ase gonyi

8. Friends, be careful! Be careful! Be careful! Your tea will be served soon, know what to share and what not. Follow your guts

👉9. Respect those older than you but don't worship anyone, respect is paramount

👉10. Date a man who sees value in you as a woman, a man who will respect and love you, A man that will provide for your family , not a spaner boy who will come and chop my head for you guys to inherit my wealth and sell everything , A man who will not see turn you into a doormat ,cash machine or something like those 💪

Marry if it's possible don't end up like your mother, single parenting is not pride ,it's a circumstance that no one predicts, but we don't regret , although we envy married people with love 😂😂😂

I don't know their shoes 👟

The only shoe I know ni umoja pris 💪💪😂💪💪😂😂😂😂😂

DONT BE AFRAID ! DONT SHOW UP IN LIFE ! GO THROUGH LIFE

#Sulwe

@rue.baby