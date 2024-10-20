Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Kenyan comedian Akuku Danger is grieving the loss of his father, just months after the painful passing of his sister in July 2023 due to sickle cell disease.

The heartbroken comedian took to social media to share an emotional tribute to his father, expressing his sorrow and reflecting on the deep void left in their family.

In his heartfelt post, Akuku wrote, "Don’t even know what to say. Go well, Dad. Our family is never going to be the same again. I wish you safe passage as you transition to the next phase. Shine on. You put up a fight."

Akuku’s public tribute touched the hearts of many, especially his fans and colleagues, who rallied to offer him support during this incredibly challenging time.

Akuku Danger with late father Pulse Live Kenya

Sandra Dacha mourns Akuku Danger’s father

Actress Sandra Dacha, a close friend of Akuku Danger and previously rumoured to have been romantically linked with him, also paid her respects to Akuku’s late father.

In an emotional tribute, Sandra referred to Akuku's father as "fathe" and revealed that he had been battling cancer.

Her heartfelt post read, "Cancer, you are a monster. I cannot even begin to understand what you’re going through right now. I am deeply saddened by the news. Your dad always boasted about what a beautiful family he had. I know you meant so much to him. He was a kind man and a true gentleman, always putting others before himself. He will undoubtedly be missed. May my condolences bring you comfort, and my prayers ease the pain of this loss, Kuks."

Sandra’s tribute resonated with many who have experienced the devastating effects of cancer, and her words provided comfort to Akuku as he mourns the loss of his beloved father.

A past image of Akuku Danger's late father Pulse Live Kenya

A family hit by multiple losses

Akuku Danger’s loss of his father comes on the heels of another tragedy in the family. In July 2023, Akuku lost his sister to sickle cell disease.

The comedian has been open about his struggles with grief following her passing, and the news of his father’s death has undoubtedly added to his emotional burden.

Friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry have sent messages of support and condolences to Akuku and his family.

Pulse Live Kenya