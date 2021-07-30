Alikiba finally drops Much Anticipated Video #Jealouls ft Mayorkun [Video]

The Music Video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Pink under Pink Line Films. It's Audio was produced by Yogo Beats from Tanzania.

King Kiba took to his social media pages to alert his fans that the video was available on all streaming platforms.

“As I promised you! #Jealous music video is OUT. Subscribe to my Youtube channel and watch it.

Directed by the beautiful @dayamund from PinkLineFilms” shared Alikiba.

Alikiba and Mayorkun Pulse Live Kenya

The Jealous video had been scheduled to be dropped on Thursday but got postponed to Friday following the untimely death of his friend Malcom Ally Masoud.

“Owing to the unfortunate demise of my dear friend Malcom Ally Masoud, I have decided to postpone the release of the music video for “Jealous” until 11 am on Friday, 30th July.

#MalcomTheBeliever #DontGiveUp” tweeted Alikiba.

Recently King Kiba has been dropping songs back to back as opposed to the long break he used to take after releasing a new song.

Just the other day, he teamed up with Nigeria’s Rudeboy for a song called #Salute and before that he had released #Ndombolo with his team at Kings Music.