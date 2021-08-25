In a video seen by Pulse Live, King Kiba was overwhelmed by emotions upon seeing the portrait of his late father, something he had not expected.

The Kings Music Records CEO said that in life he had received many portraits with his face but never imagined that a fan will go an extra mile and draw his late Dad.

The late Mzee Saleh Kiba, passed away on January, 17 2019. He was then laid to rest at Kisutu cemetery as per the Muslim customs.

Alikiba in tears as fan surprises him with a portrait of his late Father (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

“Katika safari yangu ya muziki nimepata nafasi kusafiri sehem nyingi sana, nimekutana na mashabiki wengi wanaopenda muziki wangu mimi huwaita #Alikibloodfans, wao hunipa zawadi mbalimbali na moja ya zawadi kubwa nayopewa na wengi wao ni picha za kuchora kwa mkono nyingi zikiwa zangu.

Nilipata zawadi hii kutoka kwa @ymakenya, alimchora Baba yangu mzazi ambaye hatuko nae tena duniani, ni kitu ambacho sikutegema wala kufikiria kabisaa !! Nashukuru sana kwa zawadi hii ambayo kwangu ni ya kipekee sana. Siku zote nitathamini na kushukuru kila mtu anaechukua muda wake kufanya kazi hii ya sanaa na kuonesha upendo kwangu !! Mwenyezi Mungu awazidishie baraka zake katika kazi zenu🙏🏿” shared Alikiba.

The portrait was drawn by a Kenyan artist by the name Ali Hassan. Ali has Mastered the art of drawing using a pencil.

In his line of work, he has drawn images of a good number of celebrities among them; Chris Martin, Rich Mavoko, Boniface Mwangi, Dr. Donald Otoyo, Jose Gatutura, Walter Nyambane, Miss Katiwa, Wilbroda, Cate Kirwa, Edmond Nyabola, MCA Tricky, Bishop Margret Wanjiru, Musalia Mudavadi, Oscar Sudi, William Kabogo just to mention but a few.