Alikiba turns to French as he features in 'Songi Songi Remix' & fans are Happy

On Friday, King Kiba took to social media to alert his fans that he had been featured in the Viral ‘Songi Songi’ tune.

“Taking the good music global!! Songi Songi Remix by @maud_elka featuring King Kiba is OUT on All Digital Platforms.

Keep enjoying and supporting good music. #SongiSongiRemix #SongiSongi #MaudElkaXKingKiba #KingKiba” shared Alikiba.

Alikiba features in Songi Songi Remix & Fans are Happy Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Maud Elka also expressed gratitude of having worked with Alikiba on the Songi Songi Remix.

“My "Songi Songi" Remix with @OfficialAliKiba is OUT on all streaming platforms!!" shared Maud Elka.

The Songi Songi collabo come days after Alikiba dropped another song #Jealous featuring Nigerian superstar Mayarkun.

The Music Video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Director Pink under Pink Line Films. It's Audio was produced by Yogo Beats from Tanzania.

King Kiba took to his social media pages to alert his fans that the video was available on all streaming platforms.

“As I promised you! #Jealous music video is OUT. Subscribe to my Youtube channel and watch it.