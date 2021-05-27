Aljazeera's Catherine Soi’s heartfelt tribute to hubby Robert Soi

In a tweet, Ms Wambua confessed that her heart is broken ‘into a million pieces’ following the untimely demise of her lover.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was always our Roberto. Will forever be my Robs. My person has gone and I thank God he went knowing I've always had his back no matter what

Rest with the angels baby, say hi to our dads. I'll see you there @R_SOI” reads Catherine Soi’s tribute to hubby.

Robert Soi and his wife Catherine Soi Pulse Live Kenya

Soi's Death

The former KTN Journalist Robert Soi, passed away on Wednesday at the Nairobi Hospital after spending one week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to a family source who spoke to reporters, Mr Soi had been scheduled for a surgery at the time of his death, it remains unclear whether the surgery was conducted.

Soi is a veteran Sports anchor who built his career at KTN in the early 2000s before moving to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Messages of condolences streamed in for Catherine and their children from fellow media personalities as the news of Mr Soi's death spread.

Robert Soi and his wife Catherine Soi Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of Condolences

Sports Journalist Carol Radull, mourned Soi with a message that reads;

“This is devastating! Veteran Sports Journalist Robert Soi has died in hospital. I have so much love and respect for this man! So humble and gracious! Deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. What a loss to the sports industry! Rest in peace Soi. #TrailBlazer”

Janet Mbugua mourned;