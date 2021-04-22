Diamond Platnumz pays Zari Hassan a Surprise Visit upon landing in South Africa (Video)

On Wednesday, Chibu Dangote paid his baby mama Zari Hassan a visit in order to see his kids Tiffah and Nillan.

In Videos seen by Pulse Live, Platnumz and his team could be seen being received by Zari and his two kids with all smiles.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

Upon being welcomed to the House, Zari had prepared a full course meal for Diamond and his team, basing on the fact they are Muslims and they had to break their fast.

Going by the comments left under the video on Tiffah's page, many were happy to see the two continue to co-parent without issues or drama as it was in the past.

The WCB President left Tanzania for South Africa on Tuesday, in company of his Manager Sallam SK, Producer S2Kizzy, his Bodyguard Onesmo Amos Rupia and videographer Lukamba for the preparation of his upcoming Album.

Video

Zari in Tanzania

In November 2020, Ms Hassan also took Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to Tanzania to meet their father after two years of no see.

At that particular time, Zari disclosed that it was her Baby Daddy’s idea to have the kids in Tanzania as he couldn't travel to South Africa due to his busy schedule.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Platnumz said that he feels privileged to have sired kids with Zari, whom he described as a very good and mature mother.

“Miongoni mwa wazazi wenzangu ambao nawasifia kwa kujua kuishi kama Wazazi ni Zari. Na namheshimu sana. Na pengine sijawahi kumwambia hivyo lakini yuko professional sana, na mwenyewe nafarijika na kumshukuru mweyezi Mungu kwa kuweza Kuzaa naye… Ni mwanamke ambaye hata mimi mwenyewe namshukuru mungu kuzaa naye na nafarijika kuona watoto wangu wana mama kama yule” said Diamond Platnumz.