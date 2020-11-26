Singer Diamond Platnumz has for the first time spoken on Zari Hassan’s trip to Tanzania, showering the mother of his two kids with lots of praises.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Platnumz said that he feels privileged to have sired kids with Zari, whom he described as a very good and mature mother.

He added that it was a nice one week of bonding with his Kids after two years of no see, following their 2018 public fallout.

“Miongoni mwa wazazi wenzangu ambao nawasifia kwa kujua kuishi kama Wazazi ni Zari. Na namheshimu sana. Na pengine sijawahi kumwambia hivyo lakini yuko professional sana, na mwenyewe nafarijika na kumshukuru mweyezi Mungu kwa kuweza Kuzaa naye… Ni mwanamke ambaye hata mimi mwenyewe namshukuru mungu kuzaa naye na nafarijika kuona watoto wangu wana mama kama yule” said Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah

Chibu Dangote went on to echo Zari’s words that they have not rekindled their love but they are just co-parenting.

“…Mimi na yeye hatuna mahusiano ya kimapenzi, tuna mahusiano ya kulea watoto. Na watoto nilikuwa sijawaona takribani miaka miwili, lakini tulimaliza matatizo yetu, akaja na watoto hapa akakaa almost wiki Nzima, Tukakaa naye vizuri na tulikuwa tunalea watoto.

Yeye sasa hivi ana mahusiano yake … na mimi niko single kwa hiyo watu wa mtandao wakiongea huwezi kuwakatalia” added Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz, Nillan and Tiffah

Purely Co-parenting

On November, 6th 2020 Ms Hassan also made it clear that she had not rekindled her love with baby daddy and was purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father.

“… I brought the kids because their Father want to see them and hakuweza Kuja because he had a lot of things lined up for him…There is one thing as Africans we don’t understand, hatuelewi what’s Co-parenting, naweza kuja hata if he got somebody because its home for the kids regardless of what happened between Us because we are Co-Parenting.

Watu wengine wanasema sijui ataishia Kwake, sijui wamerudina but no, am just here for the kids and we are looking forward to have a good time with the kids and that’s all. Am just here for the kids and am sure he is here also for the sane aspect," said Zari Hassan.