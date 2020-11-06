Zari Hassan has once again made it clear that she has not rekindled her love with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz minutes after landing in Tanzania with her kids Tiffah and Nillan.

Speaking to Journalists after touch down, Ms Hassan maintained that she is purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father after 2 years of no see.

She added that, it was her baby daddy’s idea to bring the kids to Tanzania because he had missed them and couldn't travel to South Africa to see them due to his busy schedule.

Zari Hassan with her Kids

We are Home

“Tuko home, but there is a lot of things happening on social media, lakini for me I brought the kids because their Father want to see them and hakuweza Kuja because he had a lot of things lined up for him.

"He really wanted to see the kids, it’s been two years, and that’s understandable.

"There is one thing as Africans we don’t understand, hatuelewi what’s Co-parenting, naweza kuja hata if he got somebody because it home for the kids regardless of what happened between Us because we are Co-Parenting.

"Watu wengine wanasema sijui ataishia Kwake, sijui wamerudina but no, am just here for the kids and we are looking forward to have a good time with the kids and that’s all. Am just here for the kids and am sure he is here also for the sane aspect," said Zari Hassan.

Also Read: Zari Hassan over the moon as son gets awarded most disciplined student & Deputy Head of school

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz and their Kids

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz and their Kids

Asked on whether she was going stay at a Diamond’s home in Mbezi, Mama Tee replied; “weather am gonna stay in a hotel or home, we are just co-parenting, hata nikikaa nyumbani its Okay”.

Zari was received at the Airport by Chibu Dangote who was in the company of a few members of his WCB Wasafi Family.

Hours later Diamond was spotted swimming with his kids at his home in short videos that were shared by Zari on snapchat.

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz

“It was very good, but tiresome because if the Kids, I had missed the food, and I think for the Kids its Papa and Bibi, because they were eagerly waiting to get off the plane so that they can see them” added Zari.

Tiffah and Nillan had not seen their father for close to 2 and a half years since Zari broke up with Platnumz on 14th Feb 2018. At some point they were talking through their lawyers because they had fallen apart.

However, mid this year, they patched things up and confirmed that they are now co-parenting well.

Also Read: Zari Hassan forced to explain why she did post Diamond on his Birthday (Screenshot)

Video