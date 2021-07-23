Amber Ray confirms breakup with Hubby Jamal after days of speculations (Screenshot)

In a Q&A, Ray said that currently she is single without going into details of what led to their breakup. She was Jamal's second wife.

“Are you together with Jamal, if not what happened? Asked a fan.

Amber Ray replied; “No, Not anymore”.

Another fan asked; “Are you Heartbroken or feeling depressed by the fact You and Jamal mmeachana?

Amber Ray confirms breakup with Hubby Jamal after days of speculations Pulse Live Kenya

She replied; “Like I said, I live for now… and life is all about creating Memories”.

Do you regret fight for him? Posed a fan.

She replied; “Actually I was fighting for me, ata sa hii Mtu akinikanyaga napita na yeye”.

Are you single?

Amber replied “100%”.

What happened to you and Jamal?

She replied “Si tulikosana tu”.

However, despite the affirmation from Amber that she is no longer an item with Jamal, a section still believes that the two are still together but want to take their affair off social media.

Amber Ray’s statement come days after Jamal deactivated his Instagram account, with an explanation that he want to live a private life.

Screenshots

